Kanye West and Julia West confirm their relationship with a session

We previously learned that the famous american rapper Kanye West was dating another celebrity, Julia Fox, recovering a bit from his feelings after he broke up with his partners. Kim kardashian, looking for something new and refreshing in your life.

Now a few weeks later comes the official confirmation this New relationship from “Ye”, The new name of the rapper, who is very happy and dedicated with his new girlfriend, who also did his part in these photographs for a magazine in which they appear very romantic.

Apparently the new famous couple wants to convey their great passion together, they consider themselves very passionate and wanted to make him notice in Interview magazine, she explaining how she met rappel in Miami on New Years and they had a “instant connection”.

The results of your great photoshoot were published in the official profile of the magazine, who were in charge of making known how good they can look together, while she wore a look from the 2000s, with pants at the hips, long, dark gloves and boots that made a very interesting combination in it.

On the part of the famous, he used his customary Hoodies, a sweatshirt that he normally wears and also confessing that after meeting at the party on the 31st he traveled to New York to spend a little more time together and since then they have not separated, a very good sign.

“The instant connection and it’s so much fun to surround yourself with his energy, Kanye made me and my friends laugh and dance all night,” revealed the 31-year-old actress, the girl very young.

Interview Magazine featured this photo shoot of Ye and Julia Fox together.

In addition, the famous one explained that this session took place in a hotel in the Big Apple, where West was reserving one of the most incredible suites to use the best designer beaches he had and of course it was a surprise to move his partner with this session.

That very nice detail on the part of Kanye West who had prepared this incredible surprise, a suite full of incredible clothes to wear together and perform this session.

“It was any girl’s dream come true, it was like a true Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it or how he gets everything ready on time, who does something like that for a second or first date? ”, Julia confessed.

Kanye West has already had other relationships since he separated with Kim Kardashian but never one like the one we are witnessing now, previously trying something with the Russian model Irina Shakira and with Vinetria, another model.