Just a year ago, the marriage between socialite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was undone by differences that the famous rapper had after he resigned his candidacy for the US presidency.

Since then, the rapper’s career has taken a nosedive, as the businesswoman also decided to ask for a divorce for the well-being of her and her children, but she has shared that it is a hard blow.

Related news

It should be noted that the “KUWTK” star has not allowed herself to be seen vulnerable or depressed at any time, since she has even decided to start a new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Since then, the rap star has made explosive revelations in the media, and during the Revolt TV program “Drink Champs” he assured that he and the businesswoman are still married and even referred to Kim as “my wife.”

The couple decided to end their marriage in 2021. Photo: .

But that has not stopped the star from continuing with his life, and he has decided to move on with his love life, which is why he has already been seen on more than one occasion with the beautiful actress Julia Fox.

It should be noted that since the separation of the singer and the socialite, he was seen with some women, and among them the most famous was the model of Russian origin, Irina Shayk.

But what has been confirmed is that Kylie Jenner’s older sister is more than sure to put an end once and for all to her relationship with the singer who is also known as Ye.

The couple have been seen on more than one occasion. Photo: IG / juliafox / kanyewest

Kanye West’s new romance

It should be noted that the singer has decided to welcome the New Year in the company of different women, but there is an actress with whom he has been seen with a beautiful actress by name, Julia Fox.

He and the model have stopped seeing each other on more than one occasion and have even been photographed on what appeared to be romantic dates, the first in Miami and the second in New York.

According to some media, the businessman and the model also celebrated the arrival of 2022 together and the revealing photos were taken on January 1.

Through the web and the different digital platforms a series of photographs of both have been viralized but with a few meters of distance between them but it is ensured that there is only one friendship between the couple.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE