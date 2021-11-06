

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Many were surprised that Kanye west come to support Kim kardashian when she hosted the ‘Saturday Night Live’ show a few weeks ago because, in theory, she had started the paperwork to end her marriage last February, but it turns out the rest of the world was wrong.

According to your version of events, the rapper has not received any documents yet to show that his still wife has presented a petition for divorce and insists that he is not taking the idea of ​​breaking up his family as a joke.

“’SNL’ made my wife say that she was divorcing me on television because they wanted to increase viewership numbers… AND I have not seen any paper, we are not even divorced“He commented on the ‘Drink Champs’ program.

“My children want their parents to stay together. I want us to stay together“, He highlighted.

In the opinion of the now legally called “Ye”, media pressure has been largely responsible for their marriage crisis because he has the impression that no one wanted them to continue together.

As an example, he did not hesitate to mention his former friend Drake, who hinted that he had had sex with Kim in the lyrics of his song ‘Hotline Bling’, even if it was not true, saying that he reproached him in a group chat of which Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Travis Scott and Jay-Z were also part.

“I spoke to Drake and he told me that he had never slept with Kim, and I replied that the problem was that he had acted as if he had. Did he get in touch with her? The problem was everything else around the matter, it was not so much the fact itself, “he said.

Despite rumors that her ex could have turned the page with comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she starred in a sketch on ‘SNL’ in which they both kissed, Kanye doesn’t lose hope that they can reconcile and he has spoken with his pastor about how they could rebuild their relationship.

