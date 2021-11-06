Kanye West hits the internet by plucking his eyebrow and head | INSTAGRAM

The famous rapper Kanye West who by the way is now named “Ye”, appeared in public and it is not the first time that he has made a great decision about renewing his image, perhaps at the moment that he is going through a new transformation of his name he wanted to make an even bigger change.

It was a few days ago when the Famous singer He removed practically all his hair, normally he shaves his head but this time he chose to remove even his eyebrows, which caused many Internet users to make memes about him, assuming that perhaps it had been one of his children who had shaved him completely .

His fans noticed something strange but they did not realize first glanceHowever, when they paid more attention to him, we could see that he did not really have any eyebrows, this just when he was giving a religious service organized last Sunday and that was broadcast on various streaming services.

Possibly this is thanks to the aesthetics and the monochromatic tones, something that has also made him make some other decisions in his life and in his way of dressing, the designer was forcing everyone to dress of white for that occasion taking everything to an extreme.

If we look carefully we can see that the difference between having eyebrows and not having them is really noticeable, in addition to what was on the cameras on several occasions and of course well focused on this stage that he is living and that is taking to an impressive extreme, all wearing an outfit that looked like a floor length dress.



Kanye West completely shocked the internet with no eyebrows and no hair.

There is no doubt that Kanye West will continue to talk about, either because of his separation with Kim Kardashian, because of his new Looks, because of strange ideas or because of a new musical launch.

However, his true fans will continue to appreciate everything he does for his career, something that has made him irreplaceable and that truly stands out and shines among the artists that exist today.

Even Kanye is considered a genius by many of his fans, some noticing each of the details that he uses both in his music and his way of life, for many he is misunderstood and for many others the reason why he is so is his genius.