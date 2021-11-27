The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been one of the most talked about by fans and the media.

In February of this year, it was announced that the socialite asked the singer for a divorce and since then they have led a good relationship, especially for his four children.

Now that the businesswoman has left see very smiling with her new boyfriend, comedian Pete davidson, the rapper shared his wishes for return to her.

This Wednesday he unveiled it during an event at Mission parish in Los Angeles for the Thanksgiving Day and talked about the collapse of his marriage. Although it seemed that everything had come to an end, the rapper stated that is willing to change to achieve it.

“The story God wants us to see is that we can all be forgiven in our relationships. We have made mistakes I have made mistakes, I have done things that are not acceptable as a husband, but today, right now and for whatever reason I want to change, “he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

He also indicated that he lives in a house next to that of his children and Kim so that the relationship is not affected. “If the enemy can separate ‘KimYe‘, there will be millions of families who believe that separation is okay. But when God unites ‘Kimye’ again, there will be millions of families who will see how obstacles can be overcome, “he said on the verge of tears.

What’s more, surprised in the stories from his Instagram account, as he shared a post from TMZ in which you see a photograph of the couple kissing and titled “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Kanye Back, Inspire Millions.”

He even declared that he would not allow broadcasters like E !, Hulu and Disney, with which the Kardashian family works, “to write their family’s history.”

The star assured that wants to return home with his children North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago: “I am the father of my own house. I have to be with my children as much as possible. So when I leave the house, I have another place to live next door, but I need to be back at home. ”

Kim has not commented anything about it, but the singer’s statements come out just as she is giving a new chance with the actor of “Saturday night Live“.

