Kanye West will be homeless! Give up all your mansions

Recently, it became known that the musician Kanye West has decided to give up all his mansions, so he will be left without a home, something that without a doubt is something that has quite surprised his fans and everyone in general.

That’s right, rapper and businessman Kanye West “Ye” reported that he will be homeless in less than a year, as he has renounced to all its luxurious properties.

Kanye West “Ye”, considered one of the richest Afro-descendant artists in the United States, has surprised the world by announcing that in less than a year he will be without a home, since all his luxurious mansions and real estate are going to donate so that they become churches.

We are under the rule of capitalism and that is killing us. Time to change it. In a year I will be homeless. I’m going to turn all the houses I have into churches, “the rapper said in a new interview with 032c Magazine.

Kanye West recently struck a deal with Kim Kardashian about his expensive Hidden Hill, California mansion.

Now that the ex-couple is divorcing, the influencer decided to keep the house valued at 60 million dollars, so she could live in it with her four children, and Kim only paid “Ye” 23 million dollars to be the sole owner.

Although West is still considered a billionaire today, it seems that the rapper and businessman does not plan to continue to have as many luxuries as before.

And it is that he assures that he has experienced a “revelation”, which is prompting him to radically change his life.

The creator and designer of the “Yeezy” sneakers is doing something similar to what did the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who also sold all his mansions, except one, that he has kept because he could not find a suitable buyer .

As you may recall, West has become much more devoted to his religious beliefs, which is why he is not only converting his mansions into churches, but is also planning to build an orphanage that will function as a kind of “artists’ commune.”

The 44-year-old celebrity explained that this orphanage will be a place that anyone can go for help, because food will be available 24 hours a day.

It should be noted that this project is part of his latest philanthropic efforts, which just a few weeks ago led him to donate enough money to pay for a thousand meals to a charity for the homeless, Los Angeles Mission.

Kanye West’s long-term goal is to “break the cycle of homelessness and poverty by offering people stability in a safe and spiritual environment, offering solutions and accompanying them along the way,” he said.