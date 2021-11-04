11/03/2021 at 21:05 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, was the protagonist in the victory (2-1) against Shakhtar Donetsk scoring the two goals of the match from a pass from Vinícius Júnior. After being left out of the eleven due to injury against Elche, the attacker has scored 12 goals in his last 11 home games in the Champions League: only against Liverpool in the 2020/21 quarterfinals he was left without seeing the door.

The Frenchman, who has recently renewed with the club until June 30, 2023, entered the annals of club history by scoring Real Madrid’s 1,000th goal in the Champions League. He has also become the oldest player (33 years and 319 days) to score with the club in the top continental competition. after Ferenc Puskás, who did it at 38 years and 173 days against Feyenoord in September 1965.

11 – @realmadrid forward Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored 11 goals in his last 11 home matches in the @LigadeCampeones and only missed one of his last seven (vs Liverpool in April). Infallible. pic.twitter.com/ANMMpx0ZxN – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2021

The former Lyon player is experiencing his highest scoring season since signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. Already without Cristiano Ronaldo, the attacker has consolidated with Carlo Ancelotti with 13 goals and eight assists so far in 2021/22. During his time in the capital, he has registered a total of 292 goals and 152 assists in 573 official matches.

Real Madrid, consolidated in the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti’s team added an important victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. With nine points out of 12 possible, the whites have completed the plenary session against the Ukrainian team and, except for a capital surprise, they will be in the next round of the maximum continental competition. Last season, the capital’s team fell to the Ukrainian side in both group stage matches: 2-0 at Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist and 2-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The whites park the Champions League to focus fully on LaLiga: they receive the surprising Rayo Vallecano on the 13th day with the intention of not letting go of the current leader of the table, the Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil. With 24 points out of 33 possible, those of Carlo Ancelotti are in second position, just one point behind the txuri-urdin.