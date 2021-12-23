12/23/2021 at 5:11 PM CET

Karim Benzema closes a 2021 that will take a long time to forget. The Frenchman has had his best year, not only in numbers, but also in sensations and play. The Real Madrid forward closed the year with 47 goals, his best mark, being one of the best players in the world today.

Fourth in the Ballon d’Or vote, Benzema ends the year as champion of the League, leading the ‘top scorer’ table, in a year that will be marked as the return to the French team. The Frenchman has become the reference of his team, with which he won the Uefa Nations League.

Benzema has scored 30 league goals in 2021, his year with the most goals in the competition. 27 in 2019 and 22 in 2011 were so far his years with the most goals in league competition. Benzema is the great bulwark of Madrid, that is pointing to a serious candidate to take the title this season.

Madrid closes the year as an outstanding leader in the League, a year without titles

In the 55 league games in 2021, Real Madrid has achieved 37 wins, 12 draws and only 6 losses. With 104 goals in favor and 41 against, the whites have seen as well as the figure of Karim, Other names have emerged such as Vinícius and Courtois.

The Brazilian is being the sensation of a team that aims very seriously to emerge as the new champion. With 15 goals, he was the second scorer in a year in which Ancelotti’s men have regained their defensive strength, with a key Courtois.