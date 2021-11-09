Karla Panini It is again in the public eye after the former Laundress declared on her official Instagram account that the family of the deceased Karla Luna is paying for haters against him. The influencer believes that it is no coincidence that more than 7 years after starting her relationship with Americo Garza continue to receive so much hatred permanently by Mexican society.

Karla broadcast her interview live for Gente Regia. There the comedian decided to start the round of questions to talk about the cyber violence that her children receive Isabella Garza Panini and Cesar Gabriel Burgos Panini:

“They exhibited my son, they exhibited my baby, They are in groups of pedophiles, many more things just as horrible that supposedly as a result of a good cause because they are harming others. That family in quotes defends two girls, that there is nothing to defend them because they are, bless God, perfectly well both physically and mentally or spiritually, but at the same time they attack two children and more: where is the congruence there of their movement because they really promote hatred– ”, he expressed.Karla assured that the 4 minors are “perfectly fine in every way” (Photo: Instagram / @ kpaninimx)

During her extensive talk, Karla Panini accused Karla Luna’s family of also having a “sect”, which is dedicated to generating hateful content against her, Américo Garza and her children, whom they use in “child pornography memes” in Facebook groups, Telegram and other social networks. Faced with this situation, the influencer also commented that It has already identified all the sites and some users so it will proceed legally.

“We have to show what that family does, it makes children’s memes, not just the haters. That is what should matter to them, “he said. Karla Panini doesn’t care if “all of Mexico hates her” Photo: Facebook / I’m Karla Panini

However, Karla Panini doesn’t care if “all of Mexico hates her“It is a situation that no longer robs him of sleep or ruins his happiness. At least that was what he sentenced during the broadcast since he assured that since the scandal began, his life has already been so exposed to the issue that he has already learned to deal with everything and not give it any kind of importance.

“I don’t care if they go and say they hate me […] If all of Mexico hates me, well, don’t think that I don’t sleep, and don’t think that I don’t eat, and don’t think that I don’t live happily, and don’t think that I don’t make my life, my life is exactly the same“Commented the comedian. Panini assured that what he lived with Luna “is in his heart and he does not have to share it with anyone” (IG: karlalunatv / malinfluencersmx)

Karla Panini assured once again that she has nothing to clarify about what happened between the two Laundresses and Américo Garza since it is a situation that has very worn out the lives of both and especially the image of her former partner. He also added that he would never talk about Karla Luna since she is not “alive to defend herself” and that would be a situation that would place her as a “short person.”

“I repeat it again, I don’t have to clarify anything about what I experienced with Mrs. Karla Luna, what I experienced with her is a topic that I discussed with Karla at the time. I carry it in my heart and I don’t have to share it with anyone, absolutely nobody. If I arranged what I lived with her, it is my business, so I will leave it until there and I’ll leave it until there, why? Because she is no longer. Everything I say will be handled or will be seen with an advantage so I’ll leave it until there, the story stays as it stays“Concluded the influencer.

Source: Excelsior