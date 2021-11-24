It is no secret to anyone that since the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio was signed by Alfonso Cuarón, many have been in charge of belittling, attacking and even humiliating the woman from Oaxaca.

And it is that the star of “Rome” has been a target of thousands who have criticized his person, race, skin tone and roots throughout the world, but his worst executioners have been his compatriots.

Celebrities such as Glenn Close, Rami Malek, Ester Exposito and Eiza González have always applauded the work of the actress, who is continually studying and being the face of large firms.

From Dior to a UNICEF ambassador, the Mexican already rubs shoulders with the big screen elite, and has tried to stay away from those who have disparaged her work.

It was recently announced that the journalist of Mexican origin again launched his harsh criticism against the Mexican star, assuring that everyone considers her only for being indigenous.

The actress continues to prepare little by little. Photo: IG / yalitzaapariciomtz

It all started when it became known that Yalitza was considered to be part of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States, to which the journalist was harshly labeled a racist for his comments.

According to his opinion, the Mexican assures that “mopping is not acting”, alluding to the scenes of the young woman where she gave life to “Cleo”, the maid of a family resident in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City at the beginning from the 70s.

“You can tell me that she cried very naturally, it seems to me that Yalitza Aparicio is overrated and that she is not an actress. That is my opinion and they are not going to take it away from me, and with all due respect they can tell me that I am ignorant of cinema, but extremely boring in Rome ”, he added.

The Mexican journalist has been very hard on the actress. Photo: IG / gainfante

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the actress has been singled out for her short history, her origins, as several Mexicans have released their negative opinion of the 27-year-old actress.

Karla Souza

One of the most criticized was the star of “Nosotros los Nobles”, Karla Souza, because in 2019 it was said that the actress was gathering a club of other celebrities to boycott Yalitza’s career.

Within this supposed club there were names such as Giovanna Zacarías, Ana Claudia Talancón and Martha Higareda because it was said that the famous would request the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) that Yalitza not be considered in the category of Best Actress in the Awards Ariel.

The actress denied that such a club existed. Photo: IG / karlasouza

Sergio Goyri

The Mexican actor was harshly attacked on social networks when a video was leaked giving his “humble opinion” of the Oaxacan actress, and said that his performance was reduced to “yes sir, no sir.”

The actor had no other choice but to apologize. Photo: IG /

sergio_goyri

Patricia Reyes Spíndola

The first actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, also disguised her negative opinion towards Aparicio, assuring that she needed to work and perfect her performance, but that she was a beautiful woman.

“… That he did his role very well, but I don’t think he will end up making a career in this …”, which was because he considers that they have focused a lot on the world of fashion.

The lead actress tried to be a little less harsh. Photo: Televisa

