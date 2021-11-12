Karol G tends to cancel his concerts, he knows the reason | Instagram

The popularity of Karol G began to grow in a very short time, however this could be affected due to the constant cancellation of some of his concerts, which is why several of his fans are extremely upset.

With only 30 years of age Carolina Giraldo Navarro better known as Karol G, was born in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia on February 14, 1991.

Some media have agreed with the constant cancellation of their presentations, the most striking thing is that it is not only in one place, this is something that has already become constant for the flirtatious singer.

You will surely recognize her for her hit entitled “Tusa” which became popular thanks to rapper Nicky Minaj because she made a collaboration with her, another hit that has been used as a “term” for women is “Bichota” another of her singles.

Despite the fact that he has released three albums and that his popularity on social networks is quite high, this could not assure him that his concert tickets will be sold in full.

According to certain publications where Internet users have made some comments, they have left it exposed, to date it had planned some presentations in the United States and Spain.

To be more specific in Houston, where some Internet users commented on a publication that Suelta La Sopa made where Karol G He apologized for the cancellation of his upcoming concerts.

According to the publication, the singer canceled three dates in addition to Houston, the other three were: Dallas, Chicago and Boston, despite the fact that all four were sold out, however the Internet users themselves began to write that it was not true what she affirmed.

It breaks my heart to give this news because I know of the efforts that each one must make to achieve in the concert “, commented Karol G.

Among the comments we found that in Houston there were still many tickets for sale, even for them to be sold they had to give away promotions, apparently more than 2,000 tickets, surely he decided to cancel once he realized that he did not fill the place.

Other media have mentioned that she is ill and that for this reason she decided to cancel, surely her health is first, however several comments from Internet users deny it.

Recently the singer Shakira who is also Colombian decided to reject her a long time ago when she wanted them to do a collaboration together for her new album “KG0516”.