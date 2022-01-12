

Karol G.

Photo: Rich Fury. / .

One of the Colombian stars with great popularity is undoubtedly the singer Karol G, who beyond her music, the artist conquers her followers on Instagram with hot photos, like the one he shared a few days ago where he is seen wearing a white bikini printed with red hearts that reveals more of his charms.

And is that the interpreter of “Tusa” shared on her Instagram account a series of photographs where she boasts a tiny white bikini with red hearts that shows your breasts too much.

Bikini overflows its sensuality

Since the upper part of the bikini is so tiny that it does not cover your breasts well, but rather reveals less than half of your attributes.

In addition, the sensual look and seductive by Karol G the temperature is turning up on Instagram.

And not only that, but the Colombian does know how to seduce her millions of followers who with her hands slightly lift the lower part of the bikini, undoubtedly arousing low passions in more than one gentleman.

The Colombian with a seductive look

“As on the cover of a notebook just to start the year”, highlights the message of Karol G next to the photo where the Colombian overflows sensuality.

Karol G wears her long hair dyed green, which covers half her face, but reveals her seductive gaze.

At anchor there is a large pool where you can cool off and relax her voluptuous body on your days off.

The photo has more than 5 million likes

The image has more than 5.4 million likes, which shows the drag that Karol G has on his Instagram account.

The photo raised the temperature of his followers, who wrote flattering messages to the Colombian.

“To start the year inspired. Goddess. Beautiful. Beautifull”Some comments from his loyal followers stand out.

The famous Colombian often shares seductive images on her Instagram account, where she poses in daring bikinis, fitted and low-cut clothing.

