. Kate Del Castillo announces her new series on the streaming platform Pantaya.

Pantaya; Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Banijay Americas; and Cholawood Productions team up for the series “A Beautiful Lie,” in which Kate Del Castillo (“The Queen of the South”) will play the title role as well as serve as an executive producer.

The six-part co-production is a contemporary take on Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, one of the greatest love stories ever, and is based on the 2015 adaptation by Endemol Shine Australia, another Banijay affiliate. Acclaimed Spanish screenwriters Almudena Ocaña and Aurora García Tortosa (“Elite”) are linked to the series.

“A Beautiful Lie” stars Del Castillo in the role of an Olympic gold medal-winning diver and Mexico’s national heroine. His character, Anna Montes de Oca, falls in love with a young musician and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, one that society unfortunately does not accept.

Del Castillo’s production company, Cholawood Productions, which has a blanket production agreement with Mexico City-based label Endemol Shine Boomdog, will co-produce the series. Carmen Cervantes and Jessica Maldonado, who created Cholawood alongside the award-winning actress, will also serve as executive producers. Filming for “A Beautiful Lie” will begin early next year in Mexico.

“This is a project that I am passionate about,” commented Del Castillo. “Reinterpreting a classic like Leon Tolstoi’s Anna Karenina is a huge responsibility and our intention is to do it justice. We are telling a story with very strong female characters where infidelity is an important component. But we’ll also address a variety of topics, from mental health, including postpartum depression, to the sometimes disastrous impact social media can have on people’s lives, especially public figures. It’s a modern twist from a feminine perspective. I am excited to play the title role and executive produce with my Cholawood team, alongside Endemol Shine Boomdog and Pantaya, who I have wanted to work with since their remarkable release. “

“Among the Boomdog teams, Kate and her Cholawood group, along with the incredible screenwriting duo of Almudena Ocaña and Aurora Tortosa, we are very excited about the potential of this project,” said Mario Almeida, content director for Pantaya. “Adapting for Mexico ‘A Beautiful Lie’, which in itself was a fantastic modernization of Anna Karenina, was a formidable challenge and we are proud of the elegant and world-class series that we will be producing together.”

Jerry Rodriguez, director of fiction programming at Endemol Shine Boomdog added: “We are excited to be working with Kate, as an actress and as an executive producer, as well as her team at Cholawood. We are confident that this will become a major series, showcasing some of the best talent in the industry, both behind and in front of the cameras. “

Kate del Castillo, one of the most representative stars in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry

Kate del Castillo is the star of the acclaimed Telemundo and Netflix series “La reina del sur” and is currently filming the highly anticipated third season. He recently finished filming another Telemundo series, “Armas de mujer,” which will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform.

Last year, Del Castillo starred alongside Will Smith as the main villain in the hit Sony movie “Bad Boys For Life.” He also wrote, starred in and directed various projects during his quarantine, including an episode of Peacock’s “At-Home Variety Show,” hosted by Seth MacFarlane. He most recently starred on the NBC comedy “The Mayor” alongside Ted Danson and Holly Hunter.

In 2019, Del Castillo returned to the New York stage for the independent production of her one-man play The Way She Spoke, which received rave reviews, and made her the first Latin actress to receive three major nominations: Drama Desk for Best Solo Performance, the Drama League for Most Distinguished Performance, and the coveted Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Best Play.

Del Castillo is a philanthropist and global activist and was named an ambassador for the Mexican Commission for Human Rights to combat human trafficking in 2009. She remains a dedicated spokesperson for PETA and founded the charity “Los Angeles in Mexico” to help rebuild homes for the victims of the devastating 2017 earthquake in Mexico City. Del Castillo is represented by Sweeney Entertainment and attorney JR McGinnis. Cholawood is represented by attorney Walter Mosley.