Kate del Castillo is a recognized actress with a great career in film and television, the only problem is that since she returned to Mexico at the end of 2018, after fixing the legal issues she faced due to her meeting with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, no Mexican production company has offered him a job.

“I would like to work much more in Mexico. I know that I went to look for new opportunities and I found them. The truth is, I am happy in life with everything I have achieved, I am happy, “she said in an interview.

The actress says that in order to work in her country of origin, she has to generate opportunities herself, because national productions don’t call her, and that affects her.

“Well no, they haven’t called me. It hurts me a lot. Go figure! I always want to return to Mexico, if not to live, to work. I am Mexican before anything else ” Kate del Castillo

And he continued to express: “I also pamper myself and say: ‘I have achieved much more than I expected.’ Also, there (in Mexico) there is a very good crew, there is a lot of talent and super capable people and of course I would love to go and of course it makes me sad“He assured from Colombia, where he recorded” La Reina del Sur 3 “.

The last thing he filmed in the Aztec country was the horror film ‘Visitors’, released in 2014.

“I don’t know if it’s because they think I’m far away, I don’t know, I have no idea,” but he clarified that he doesn’t take it personally: “Of course, but it’s the truth. They haven’t called me to work in Mexico for a long time”.

“I have a lot of time to work in Mexico that they don’t call me,” he stressed.

At the moment, Kate is about to conclude the recordings of “La Reina del Sur 3” that began last June, however, she will return to Mexico when the series that she will star in and produce: “A Beautiful Lie” begins to be filmed in early 2022. , based on the book “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy.

The television program will have 6 episodes, which will be in charge of Pantaya, Endemol Shine Boomdog and Cholawood Productions, which has a general production agreement with the label located in Mexico City.

“It is a tragedy, but it is so beautiful. We are telling the story of this woman of literature, that she along with ‘Madame Bovary’ (Gustave Flaubert), were the only ones who were adulteresses at that time, imagine ”, he commented.

