WandaVision – 95% was the first series of the UCM which premiered in Disney + and its success paved the way for the titles that followed. The character played by Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most important, strong and interesting in the world. UCM, but unfortunately we had not been able to delve into it because it was presented very late in the franchise. The show allowed us to explore her past and left us the promise of seeing a dominant and powerful Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite all these positive points, it was Kathryn Hahn’s work as Agatha Harkness that really grabbed the audience.

Among all the crazy theories that were generated around the series was that Wanda’s gossipy neighbor was actually the witch Agatha. This was confirmed in the seventh episode with Agatha’s song All Along, which became so popular that it dominated the most-listened-to charts on apps like Spotify and Apple Music for several days. Also, the recent Emmy nominations he received WandaVision, and which included one for Hahn as Best Supporting Actress, were proof enough for the brand to decide not to release the interpreter.

Just a few hours ago it became known that Kathryn hahn arranged a new contract with Disney-Marvel that will make it the creditor of a spin-off series that will premiere on the famous platform. At the moment the plot is unknown, if it will be a prequel or sequel (in a kind of second season of WandaVision), and when it could be released. In social networks the news has already become popular and the fans are more than satisfied, but now they will have even more excuses to celebrate.

According to Deadline, the actress’s new contract will not be limited to the series she will star in, as the character may also appear in films of the UCM. It is not uncommon for actors to sign agreements that ensure their participation in multiple films; However, to keep the plans of Marvel they don’t know what titles they’ll be working on beforehand. That said, it is clear that for now it is not known for how many films the actress signed.

Nothing rules out that the character will be featured in the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, which seems to become one of the most important pillars for Phase 4 of the MCU. The theories about Wanda are many and very diverse. In the comics it is not uncommon for the Witch to cause a lot of conflict and even the annihilation of mutants for not having control over her abilities, so some believe that she could eventually become a villain in the movies. At the end of WandaVision, the character recognized the scope of her powers and we see her training and acquiring more knowledge about magic.

Others believe that Wanda will have Doctor Strange as a mentor, which sounds very logical if we think about the way in which magic is presented within the UCM. But where is Agatha? In the comics, the character is quite important, as he is the one who trains Wanda in the mystical arts, but also who takes care of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm, one of the most important and dangerous figures in Marvel. Even after death, Agatha is an indispensable presence for Wanda and often appears as a spiritual guide in times of crisis.

Although WandaVision Agatha is the villain, this does not rule out that she can continue teaching her tricks to the young Wanda in different ways. After all, the witch is very skilled and a fast learner, as confirmed in her final showdown. With this news, the season of crazy theories about Hahn’s future involvement opens. Will Agatha form an alliance with Mephisto? Will Agatha come out alone from the spell that Wanda applied to her? Will we see the character in other universes? Will she be the only one who can stop Wanda if the witch loses control? , Only time will tell.

