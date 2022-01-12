Katie Haun, soon to be a former partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), is looking to raise at least $ 900 million for two crypto mutual funds, after leaving the company.

To top it off, Haun, who was Andreessen Horowitz’s first female general partner, announced her departure from the firm in December last year. In fact, with his new venture capital firm ‘KRH’, he participated in the $ 300 million funding round of the NFT OpenSea market earlier this week.

As a fun fact, although Haun is leaving Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), he says he will continue to work with the venture capital firm.

«Of course I will collaborate with them, they are like a family. As a partner on the board, I will continue to work on managing the existing a16z crypto wallet. And I will keep my positions on the board.

By the way, Katie Haun (Kathryn Haun) was an American prosecutor who, after working on several cases related to cryptocurrencies, decided to dedicate herself to this industry.

Katie Haun and her cryptocurrency investment

Katie Haun is currently a member of the Coinbase board of directors and a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. He decided to invest around $ 900 million of funds in this crypto industry. So this could be a significantly big debut for a new venture capital firm.

Specifically, according to the Financial Times report, Katie Haun will invest wisely:

$ 300 million, towards a fund designed to make early investments in cryptocurrency startups. $ 600 million, will be allocated to a separate fund that seeks to invest in larger companies and digital tokens.

In the same sense, according to the US newspaper, a16z, it will put the first 50 million dollars on the table.

Likewise, it was confirmed that the new investment in cryptocurrencies will focus on the high-profile demand of the crypto industry. Which will be addressed to private institutions that want to invest in cryptocurrencies.

“Since 2021, many investors are increasing rapidly in this industry. To change your funds in this highly demanding industry.

Indeed, FT also reported that Andreessen and KRH will join forces to support founders and projects in the sector. And continue with the Web 3 policy program they built this year.

Regulation cannot be unique

To recall, in September 2021, at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Conference, investor Katie Haun told Kate Rooney that the United States should view China as a warning. Mainly, when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies.

Regulation cannot be one-size-fits-all. We think regulation plays a really important role. ‘

In closing, could Katie Haun’s initiative on investing $ 900 million in cryptocurrencies be considered significant? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Sun Tzu: “When orders are reasonable, fair, simple, clear and consistent, there is mutual satisfaction between the leader and the group.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related