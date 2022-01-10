As established by the predictions of the specialists for this 2022, so far this year there has been a lot of turbulence in the crypto market. During these days there has been a rise and fall of emotions with the early rise at the beginning of the year, yesterday’s news in which PayPal is considering launching a stable cryptocurrency and now, the loss of the internet in Kazakhstan.

According to international reports, and due to the sudden interruption of the internet in Kazakhstan during riots that took place in the country, bitcoin mining activities in the country have been severely affected, and as never before recorded in the history of mining, except what happened with the restrictions of Chinese regulators.

To better understand how this situation has affected mining, it is important to note that the most recent data shows that Kazakhstan is the second largest bitcoin mining center in the world. This position is after the United States as indicated by last year’s studies.

The lack of internet in Kazakhstan

For a country to be left without internet access is rare, and even less so now that much of the activities are carried out online. Due to unrest in different parts of the country, internet communication has been interrupted several times in recent days. This has directly affected different bitcoin mining farms because without the internet they cannot operate.

Taking into account the reports that have been published on the 5th of this month, just after a few hours of the internet outage, the global bitcoin count was reduced by 12%. This information has been issued by The Block, which is a website specialized in cryptocurrency research and consulting.

This situation has created a moment of crisis in the market. Computing power is largely the processing power of the bitcoin network. Furthermore, Kazakhstan is not a small country in terms of mining production. This is one of the most relevant countries in terms of this issue, and with the loss of the internet, the reduction has been significant.

Although the figures are not exact, it is estimated that the minimum reduction of the computation was 12% as we mentioned before, but the maximum estimated could be 16%. Kazakhstan is par excellence a mining country. The data offered by the Center for Alternative Finance of the University of Cambridge show that during 2021 this country managed to position itself in second place as the largest mining center, which is why this news has worried many users.

Problems

The information that has been published affirms that the price of bitcoin during the early hours of the morning of January 8, had collapsed, reaching 40,574 US dollars. This level is a 40% reduction compared to the $ 69,000, approximately that the main cryptocurrency had managed to achieve in November of last year.

So far, there has been a drop of more than 11% just in the last 7 days. While the first days of this year were somewhat positive for Bitcoin, the trend has changed radically. And as usual, this attitude of decline has also reached other cryptocurrencies that have fallen abruptly.

The market analysis shows that part of the fall in bitcoin prices is somewhat related to the internet cut in Kazakhstan, but there are also other elements that have been decisive, such as the arrival of the new variant of the coronavirus to the world that has put investors in check.

In addition, 2022 may be one of the years that brings the most changes for the crypto market. During 2021, although there were somewhat difficult times, the market recovered quite well, achieving new highs when many were already giving up everything.

The truth is that so far bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are having some early recovery. At the time of this publication, bitcoin is worth 41,952.59 US dollars with a 0.63% increase. Although it is not too much, it is positive, at least in short.

The increase has also been presented in Ethereum which is the second most important cryptocurrency on the market. This has achieved a 2.68% increase, positioning itself at 3,163 US dollars. Although the value of cryptocurrencies right now is not significantly high, things could change. Some analysts say that the new highs for cryptocurrencies are approaching, while others believe that the beginning of the end has arrived.