Matrix Resurrections – 65% is now available in theaters and HBO Max for you to enjoy. This is the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise – 87% which had its beginnings in 1999 and which to this day continues to be one of the most important science fiction and action sagas that have passed through the big screen. His presence is so strong that it remains in the minds of the first fans and also of the new generations who have been able to enjoy the tapes and be completely delighted. The franchise has three predecessor titles that are Matrix, Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36%.

Regardless of the criticism that Matrix Resurrections has been carried since its release on December 22, we know that some of the fans of the legendary franchise will be disappointed to hear that a sequel to the film is unlikely. In a recent interview on the Empire podcast, Keanu Reeves, who reprises his role as Neo in Resurrections, said he didn’t think director Lana Wachowski was interested in making another Matrix movie. “If I had to cast a vote, no, a vote, a vote, I would say that Lana would not make another Matrix,” added the actor.

The words of Keanu They make it clear to us that the director has no intention of bringing in another Matrix tape anytime soon. Also, in an interview for Collider, the producer James McTeigue He also confirmed that there are no plans for more projects in the franchise. It is certainly very sad news for those who admire the story of the Matrix, Neo and the rest of the characters. McTeigue said the following to Collider:

At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We don’t have a prequel in mind. We don’t have a sequel in mind. We have no more trilogy.

All the negatives from the film’s top brass assure that the Matrix will not return anytime soon. We just hope that not too much happens before we have Keanu back in action in some other franchise. In any case, if by chance of fate the plans of Wool and Lilly Wachowski get to change and decide to return with a fifth Matrix movie, Reeves He said that he would be happy to participate. The actor had this to say:

If she invites me again, I’m in!

The premiere of Matrix resurrections took place in theaters and on the famous streaming platform HBO Max, a fact that did not convince everyone related to the film’s production. Many of the Warner Bros. project affiliates do not support the company’s decision to bring its content to the streaming service. An example of this are the directors Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, as both expressed this dissatisfaction with the company. Either way, the situation is different if we talk about KeanuHe revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that he has nothing against people enjoying the film from the comfort of their home.

If you haven’t seen yet Matrix Resurrections, we advise you not to be guided by the criticism and see it yourself so that you can draw your own conclusions. On the tape you will see Keanu reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, alongside a cast that includes talented actors such as Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci.

