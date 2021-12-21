Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, not only for having appeared in such famous franchises as Matrix Y John wick, but because he is a very kind person who stands out for his humility in the middle of the Babylon that is Hollywood. Due to his millions of fans, the actor has been requested to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most successful superhero franchise of our time.

In recent years we have also had several rumors announcing Reeves as Ghost Rider and as Moon Knight, of the latter we already know that he will not be played by him but by Oscar Isaac, but about Ghost Rider we do not know anything concrete yet. What is known with certainty is that Marvel Studios have taken into account the requests of the fans and want the actor to join a company project.

Reeves, who is currently promoting his epic comeback as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, also has an interest in joining the Marvel Studios superhero universe, and has even met with Kevin Feige, current Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment. This was what he stated in an interview with Comic Book when asked about the rumors that he is already part of the UCM (via CBR):

We have met and [Kevin Feige] he’s a cool guy. Yes. But no, we have nothing, we have to find something.

Asked which character he is interested in playing, this is what he said:

My God, I don’t know! In fact, I don’t have an answer. There are so many wonderful movies and filmmakers and artists that are involved in those movies.

Two years ago, Kevin Feige He had already revealed that they had had talks with Reeves, supposedly for almost every new movie they made, but he was not sure if he would ever join, only commented that they were eager for it to happen.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not only become the highest grossing franchise of all time, it is also one of the most coveted franchises by actors, since in many cases being part of it means being catapulted to world fame, and For those who are already famous, it can be a lot of fun to be a part of large-scale productions. Actors of the stature of Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Cate Blanchett or Robert Redford have joined the ranks of the cinematographic universe.

In some cases, having great actors does not guarantee a good movie, but in general Marvel Studios fulfills its function, which is to entertain the public and attract people en masse to movie theaters. In this pandemic time, only a film like Spider-Man: No Road Home could achieve such a huge box office gross.

While we wait to find out if Reeves will play a Marvel superhero or villain, we will be able to enjoy his return as Neo in Matrix Resurrections, which opens tomorrow in theaters and in the United States in theaters and HBO Max at the same time. The Matrix trilogy was one of the most popular and emblematic of science fiction of the new century, and almost 20 years after the premiere of the latest installment, Matrix Revolutions, we have this late sequel of which the first reactions on social networks say that it is surprising but divisive.

The other series that Reeves has become very popular with in the last six years is John Wick, whose fourth and fifth installments are in development. The previous two films were a box office success and were recognized by critics as loaded with excellent action sequences.

