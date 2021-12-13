Keanu Reeves is currently promoting Matrix Resurrections, the late sequel to The Matrix – 87%, directed by Lana Wachowski, who hopes to achieve similar success. Of course, the figure of the actor is one of the most beloved in the industry and for many his presence is enough to go to theaters to see the film. In addition to this title, Reeves had a very interesting 2021 thanks to his participation in the game Cyberpunk 2077, where he lent his image and voice to give life to Johnny Silverhand. Although at the time the developers of the title assured that the actor had enjoyed the game, Keanu himself has just denied that claim.

The way to brand new Cyberpunk 2077 It was not easy at all. For a couple of years CD Projekt RED He advanced the importance of the game and assured that the fans would go crazy with the result. After much waiting, in mid-2019, Keanu reeves He helped promote the trailer and his presence in the story popularized the title, raising expectations even higher. At the end of 2020, the video game for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows finally arrived. Unfortunately, gamers were not so convinced and there were many complaints about bugs and poor performance on the consoles. Similarly, some specialists criticized the way in which the game addressed the issue of representation of the transgender community, a point that has been debated a lot in the world of video games.

What really disappointed the players was all the hope they put into this title. CD Projekt RED was advertising it for a long time and they even exploited the image of Keanu reeves to access the public. The obligatory question was whether the actor had already played Cyberpunk 2077 and what did he think about it. Adam Kicińsk, CEO of the company, assured then that Reeves had not only played it, but that he had loved it:

Yes. He played the video game. As far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet. So… but definitely, he played the game and loved it.

This comment reassured eager players, but it appears that it was not true.

In a recent interview for The Verge, Keanu reeves if he enjoyed playing video games, to which the actor replied no, and when the interviewer questioned whether he at least tried Cyberpunk 2077, he answered:

No. I mean, I’ve seen demos, but I’ve never played it.

Lack of communication or an attractive lie? Reeves was very clear in saying that he is not an active player, so maybe CD Projekt RED just misunderstood some comment about seeing others test the title. However, considering the economic risk that the video game’s premiere implied, perhaps it was a strategy to maintain the interest of the public, as well as the association of the game with the image of the actor, who is not the protagonist of that story.

In this same talk, dedicated to analyzing the virtual world and the video game The Matrix awakens, the interviewer also questioned Reeves about the mod created in Cyberpunk 2077 so that players could have sex with their character, Johnny, and Keanu reeves he proudly replied:

Yes! Oh my gosh, it’s always nice when it’s nice.

Carrie-Anne Moss interrupted to say she wouldn’t like that, but Reeves replied:

Think about how much money is in porn. So you don’t even have to be there and people can have digital sex with your digital avatar… whatever they say now, Members only? You could do something. Oh my gosh, then you could get the suit that’s probably made in Sweden or some German thing, oh my gosh, and you’ve got the VR. They then get information about you with your arousal metrics.

It seems that the subject is of particular interest to the actor, who recognizes that there are already many ways to obtain information from the people who are analyzed to know what to sell them or how to approach them.

While Keanu reeves keep promoting Matrix Resurrections, the video game of Cyberpunk 2077 he is still trying to settle his affairs with the public. Since January updates were announced that should arrive in the last weeks of December or early January.

