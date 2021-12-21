There are only two days left to finally see the Matrix Resurrections. It is the fourth installment of a legendary saga that had its beginnings in 1999 and that to this day its presence continues strong in the minds of the first fans and also of the new generations who have had the opportunity to discover the tapes and be completely intrigued and delighted. The franchise has three titles so far that are Matrix – 87%, Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36%.

Warner Bros. ‘decision to bring its content to the famous streaming platform did not convince many of the studio’s project affiliates. An example of this are the acclaimed directors Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, both of whom expressed such dissatisfaction with the company. The situation is different if we talk about the much loved actor and star of Matrix, Keanu Reeves, as he revealed that he has nothing against people watching the movie from their homes.

In a recent interview for The Guardian, Reeves He said he was perfectly fine with the audience being able to see the tape from the HBO Max platform. In one part of the conversation, the Guardian interviewer made some comments that hinted that people will undoubtedly stream the feature film on a laptop, to which Keanu He replied: “Friend? Don’t broadcast that movie … don’t broadcast that damn movie. ”The actor with a poker face led him to believe that this was his actual position, but this all turned out to be a well-spoken joke as Reeves, patting his knees, with a smile and soft tone, he finally said: “I mean, sure, pass it on if necessary.”

The audience will have the opportunity to choose this next Wednesday, December 22, the place to see the film, whether in a movie theater or from home. With the Omicron variant concern still present, an exact prediction of the assistance that may not be made can be made. Matrix Resurrections will have in theaters. Because of this, and the recent release of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, it is suspected that a large number of fans will choose to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

In a recent appearance of Reeves On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor talked about the terrifying stunts he had to do for the film. He shared on the show that the craziest thing he did was jump off a building. When Colbert asked why the filmmakers didn’t just turn to post-production visuals, Reeves He said:

Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to make it real. I mean, there are cables. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and jumped out of the building.

Matrix Resurrections is a science fiction action film produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski. It is the direct sequel to Matrix: Revolutions and the fourth installment of the franchise of Matrix. Keanu reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles from previous films, and are joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci.

