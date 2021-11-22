As one of the most beloved actors by the public, Keanu Reeves is also one of the favorite names among Marvel fans, who have been waiting for years that the protagonist of The Matrix – 87% become a brand character. In many ways, it is almost an obvious decision; Reeves is known for committing himself to do his own action scenes and with Constantine – 46% have already led a comic adaptation that although at that time did not have as much recognition, over the years it has remained a favorite of the public. In fact, some time ago it was speculated that Marvel had already taken a safe step with the actor, but nothing more has been said so far.

Reeves is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood and in a few weeks he will finally release Matrix Resurrections, a late sequel directed by Lana Wachowski that hopes to achieve the same revolution as the original. In addition, the actor also finished filming for John wick 4 and he has already clarified that he intends to continue with this franchise as much as possible, confirming the green light for a fifth installment.

In 2019, Kevin Feige, producer in charge of the UCM, assured that the company has been trying to convince Reeves to join the franchise for years. In fact, Feige explained that they seek him out for practically every new project they develop. Although at that time he did not explain the reason why this did not happen, it seems that it has to do with both parties wanting his arrival to be in the best possible way and with a character that does justice to the actor’s capabilities.

Feeding the excitement of the fans and their inevitable cravings, a few months ago Marvel congratulated the actor on their official social networks, which made many think that there is already a deal between them that simply has not been made public. It is well known that the company tries to keep as many secrets as possible to surprise fans and Feige’s attitude of listening to fans to see if there is something he can offer them is well known. The MCU is entering a new stage that is already causing controversy, but that also seems very interesting and different enough from the Thanos saga to hold the attention of its audience for other years, and if Reeves arrived in this context it would be very interesting. see what they can achieve.

Own Keanu reeves now he is the one who takes the floor on the matter. In a special section of Esquire, the actor responded to rumors about him that have spread on the internet, such as that he is married to Winona Ryder because in the wedding scene in Bram Stoker’s Dracula – 79% a real priest was there. When asked directly if he will ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said:

Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It is almost like a multiverse. It is a Marvel-verse.

It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. Especially in that sense, in terms of breadth, ambition, production. So it would be great to be a part of that.

Unfortunately, Reeves does not say if he is interested in any particular character, but it is interesting that he is aware of the multiverses that are now being handled in the MCU.

According to information from years ago, Keanu reeves He was offered the role of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel – 60%, but the actor had to turn it down because his schedule was full with the filming of John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98%. The role remained in the hands of Jude Law and the public is still thinking about what character would be ideal for him. In general, and precisely because of the large number of commitments he has, many believe that it would be very good to be the villain of some delivery, but one that is relevant and interesting and remains in the memory of the public, as happened with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett) or Thanos (Josh Brolin).

