Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 for obvious reasons. Lana Wachowski returns to the world created by machines with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and other actors who have widely stood out in the Hollywood industry. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Neo interpreter shares an interesting revelation about the tone of the fourth installment, ensuring that it will have more humor than the previous ones. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: The Matrix: Keanu Reeves Explains Why He Would Choose The Blue Pill

Matrix It is a widely known film, a film work that turned the world upside down in 1999 and is today considered one of the best science fiction films in history. Few have been indifferent to his charms and his legacy has been forever marked in film history. But the story of Neo and Trinity that we thought finished will be back soon with a new episode that promises to be very, very different from what we expected.

According to the synopsis, Matrix: Resurrections is a continuation of the story set in the first Matrix movie – 87%, “the superb movie experience that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century.” This is enough to ensure an adventure full of action and intrigue, elements that are never needed in the spectacular trips between the real world and the one created by machines. But in addition to the above, Keanu reeves has told EW that he was “surprised by the amount of humor in it,” so fans can expect some laughs that were not contemplated.

We invite you to read: Matrix Resurrections: Massive Movie Spoilers Leaked & It’s Like Nothing We’ve Seen

The trilogy of Matrix It is not characterized by its humor, but by its reflections on philosophical and moral issues, however, it is never too late for a change of scene and it seems that Wool has decided to implement some dialogues that make the weight of the plot lighter. Another star, Jessica Henwick (new to the world Matrix), stated to EW that the new movie has a “new tone” and a “new look,” so fans should look forward to the unexpected in the weeks ahead. Will we see satisfying and well-developed surprises?

Keanu reeves also shared some general words about Matrix Resurrections, talking about its features and essence.

She’s super smart, clever, entertaining, suspenseful, and fun. Of all the sci-fi stuff I’ve done, the Matrix is ​​the most grounded in reality, ironically. There are all the lofty concepts surrounding The Matrix within our story, but there really is so much heart and humanity driving this narrative. Not that he needed it, but certainly the depth of why this movie was made is the sense that it is a love story between Trinity and Neo. It was one of those phone calls where, even though you’re home, you take it.

It’s been a long time since the last movie of Matrix and the most nostalgic must be very enthusiastic about the great promises, despite the risks that inevitably exist. Almost 17 years later, Lana Wachowski returns with more of the story that has become established as a cult among science fiction and points directly to success with a completely spectacular year-end premiere. Will he be able to compete and live up to Spider-Man: No Road Home, the other big release for December? Soon we will see which of the two takes the crown of the box office for those days.

Matrix Resurrections It opens in theaters on December 22nd, the pre-sale will begin soon.

You may also be interested in: Matrix Resurrections: With a new trailer they announce the date of ticket sales