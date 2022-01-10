The internet has been married to Keanu Reeves for years, and it doesn’t look like the romance is going to end anytime soon. He is known for treating everyone with great respect, affection and elegance, giving expensive gifts to his fellow filmmakers. (his doubles in ‘John Wick 4’ have taken Rolex watches) and Jonathan Groff confirmed to us in a recent interview that everything said about him is true. And now comes a new rumor that practically turns him into a saint.

According to an article on survivornet.com that has been reported by media such as Lad Bible and The New York Post, Keanu Reeves would have donated 70% of his profits from the first ‘Matrix’ to cancer research. It’s no small feat: The actor is said to have charged $ 10 million to play Neo, but later made $ 35 million more from his box office success (the first film in the Wachowski-directed trilogy grossed $ 466 million in around the world in 1999).

The reason behind this generous gesture is very personal: The actor’s little sister, Kim, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991, a disease she suffered for 10 years until finally, luckily, she was cured. It was then that Reeves decided to donate a part of his profits from ‘The Matrix’, and also ended up creating a private foundation to help children’s hospitals and contribute to cancer research. This organization does not bear his name, because it is said that the actor does not want the work done by the foundation to be associated with his fame.

New project

And also does not stop working. With ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ still in theaters (sadly, not making much money at the box office) and ‘John Wick 4’ slated for a 2023 release, Keanu Reeves would be in negotiations to star in the adaptation of ‘The Devil in the White City’, the true story of the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago in 1893.

Deadline has published the latest information on a project that has been around for more than a decade. Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to adapt the book in 2010, something that was originally to be a film directed by Martin Scorsese. But finally the project has mutated into a television miniseries developed by Paramount Television for Hulu, the streaming platform that now belongs to Disney (most of its content now comes to Spain from Star on Disney +). DiCaprio and Scorsese will serve as executive producers, while Todd Field will direct the first two episodes and the script will be written by Sam Shaw (‘Castle Rock’).

The story stars architect Daniel H. Burnham and Dr. Henry H. Holmes, the latter a serial killer who tortured and mutilated young women near the exhibition.. We do not know which of the two Keanu Reeves will play: playing a serial killer does not suit him at this point … precisely for that reason it would be nice to see him try to play a character very different from the image of good guy that we have awarded him.