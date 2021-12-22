LAS VEGAS (December 21, 2021) – Former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time ” Thurman returns to the ring to face former super lightweight world champion Mario“ El Azteca ”Barrios in a 12-round fight corresponding to the welterweight who will headline an action-packed FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View lineup on Saturday, February 5 from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The featured co-event will see four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto ” Santa Cruz battling Keenan“ Bedo ” Carbajal in a 10-round super featherweight engagement, while two dynamic veteran welterweights like Abel Ramos and Josesito “Riverside Rocky ” López collide in a 10-round ride. The pay-per-view broadcast will begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT with former two-division champion Luis “Pantera” Nery heads-up with Carlos Castro in a 10-round super bantamweight duel.

Both Thurman and Barrios will look to bounce back from having lost their respective pristine records with a resounding victory on February 5 to get back on track for another world title. Thurman will return to the ring after a 30-month absence, the longest period of inactivity of his career, while Barrios will test himself in the 147-pound division for the first time in his career against one of the best and most experienced members. welterweight in the world.

“This is one of the most exciting and intriguing cards that I have seen in a long time. Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios will seek to do everything they can to get a great win in this fight, ” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Leo Santa Cruz will surely also be highly motivated to return to the ring, and my expectation is that he will return with added intensity against Keenan Carbajal. Also, everyone knows that there will be fireworks between Abel Ramos and Josesito López, and what Luis Nery and the undefeated Carlos Castro will show us inside the ring. February 5 will be a special night for boxing fans live from Las Vegas on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View. ”

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, go on sale this Wednesday, December 22 at 10 am PT via axs.com.

Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) is 33 years old and has one of the most impressive careers of the top welterweights of his generation, having defeated former champions Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Robert Guerrero. The Clearwater, Florida native suffered the first loss of his career in his most recent contest, a close fight that Manny Pacquiao won on points and was named the 2019 Fight of the Year.

Thurman proved he’s capable of towering ratings on his own when his welterweight unification bout against Danny Garcia drew a peak of 5.1 million broadcast TV viewers. That was the largest audience for a boxing match in prime time and on broadcast television since 1998.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to get back in the ring, and I already want the time to compete,” Thurman said. “In 2022, I will remind the entire boxing world that 2022, I will Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is an unforgettable fighter. I focus on the present, I’m back and ready to fight. I dream big, and now it’s time to make those dreams come true. Brace yourselves, as I have been training very hard to put on a show on February 5 for pay-per-view against Mario Barrios. It has already begun and my time has come ”.

Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) is 26 years old and will face a big challenge against Thurman. The San Antonio native will face a highly experienced welterweight like Thurman. Barrios has a three-inch height advantage over Thurman and will look to use it to establish his presence in the 147-pound division.

Barrios lost his world super lightweight championship when he suffered an 11th round TKO loss during his most recent fight against Gervonta Davis on June 26 of this year. Barrios is 5 feet 10 inches tall and works under the tutelage of renowned coach Virgil Hunter. This partnership has proven to be successful, as Hunter guided Barrios to winning the 140-pound division title when he defeated Batyr Akhmedov by unanimous decision in 2019.

“I’m excited to make my welterweight debut against a great boxer and former world champion like Keith Thurman,” Barrios said. “Several would not accept this fight, but that was precisely why I did want it. We both like to throw bombs. People know that I am a warrior who is not afraid of any challenge. This is why everyone should buy this fight. ‘El Azteca’ will send a message on February 5 “.

Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) is 33 years old, born in Michoacan, Mexico and is a four division world champion who has established himself as one of the best Mexican boxers of his generation while currently residing in Rosemead. , California. The Mexican has a remarkable legacy as a world champion in the 118, 122, 126 and 130 pound divisions. He is coming off losing to Gervonta Davis in a fight for the lightweight and super featherweight world title on October 31, 2020. Before that, his only previous blemish had been a loss to Carl Frampton in 2016, which He knew how to avenge during the rematch between the two in 2017.

“I’m excited to be back after spending a year out of the ring,” said Santa Cruz. “I already want to be able to gift a great fight to the fans on February 5 in Las Vegas. Hopefully everyone enjoys my fight and a great night of boxing. “

Carbajal (23-2-1, 15 KOs) is 30 years old and the nephew of five-time world champion, Olympic silver medalist and Hall of Famer Michael Carbajal. However, Carbajal is making his own name in the boxing world and is looking to earn his own world title. Beating Santa Cruz would be a big step toward that goal after showing off at home at the Phoenix Footprint Center with an impressive TKO victory over Josean Figueroa-Bonilla during their most recent engagement on November 13.

“This is my presentation to the world, and I will rise to the occasion just as I did in Phoenix,” Carbajal said. “I’m getting ready to do my best and do my best against a great champion like Leo Santa Cruz.”

Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) is part of the family of fighters out of Casa Grande, Arizona that includes his nephew, undefeated rising welterweight contender Jesus Ramos. Ramos is 30 years old and has a solid reputation as a persistent and handsome boxer. He turned his fight against Omar Figueroa, Jr. when they fought as equals and Figueroa was forced to resign sitting on his bench between rounds during their fight on May 1. He also has a split decision loss to his credit against Cuban world welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas and showed his dramatic side when he scored a TKO victory over Bryant Perrella in the final seconds of their 2020 contest.

“I’m excited to be able to start the year with a great fight,” Ramos said. “Josesito is a very good fighter and my expectation is that this will be a war. People are not going to be disappointed. “

Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs) earned the nickname the “Rocky from Riverside” thanks to his all-or-nothing fighting. Some of his most notable rivals in the past have been Canelo Álvarez, Marcos Maidana, Andre Berto and Víctor Ortiz. The 37-year-old veteran out of Riverside, California has always been a tough one to beat, something that was noted in his meager majority decision loss to then-champion Keith Thurman in 2019. Since then, Lopez has won two fights. consecutive against John Molina, Jr. and Francisco Santana.

“I am extremely motivated and ready for my next challenge,” Lopez said. “Ramos will be a tough opponent, but I am more than ready to deploy my skills and show that I am one of the best on the planet.”

Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) is 26 years old and lost his undefeated when he was stopped by Brandon Figueroa during their super bantamweight title unification contest on May 15 of this year. Previously, the Tijuana native had overwhelmed his rivals in two different divisions (118 and 122 pounds) with knockouts in 12 of 13 consecutive fights. His points win was a unanimous decision over Aaron Almeda to win the WBC super bantamweight world title in 2020, and now he is looking to prevail against Castro to once again be in the orbit of another world title.

“I’m looking to kick off my year in a big way in Las Vegas,” exclaimed Nery. “I didn’t want any easy fight, I asked for the highest ranked opponent there is. Castro has a great brand and ranks high up in the rankings in the super bantamweight division. Beating Castro would allow me to re-insert myself in the discussion for the world title, and I try to be there again ”.

The immaculate Castro (27-0, 12 KOs) was born in Sonora, Mexico and moved to the United States when he was just a child. Currently, he lives in Phoenix, Arizona. Castro has remained undefeated and is now looking to take a big step towards a world title fight by defeating Nery. The 27-year-old boxer took a big step forward by prevailing spectacularly against Oscar Escandón, knocking him out in the 10th round of their August 21 contest.

“I’m super excited for this next fight,” Castro said. “This is a great opportunity to unfold my skills against a well-known and accomplished boxer like Nery. I will show why I deserve to be so high in the rankings and earn a chance to face the world champions. “