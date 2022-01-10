. Bog Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget passed away at age 65. TMZ was the first to break the news, adding that sources say Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

“The Sheriff’s Office and the fire department came to the hotel around 4 PM ET… after hotel security found Bob in his room. We are informed that he was pronounced dead at the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear, ”TMZ wrote.

Since 2018, Saget has been married to Kelly Rizzo.

This is what you need to know about it:

1. Saget and Rizzo got married in 2018 after meeting in 2015

In May 2018, Closer Weekly revealed that Saget and Rizzo had gotten engaged. Coincidentally, the news broke only days after Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos also announced their marriage.

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in 2018, and after that, Saget became a poised “Danny Tanner.”

Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner. – bob saget (@bobsaget) March 19, 2020

Rizzo admitted, according to Cheat Sheet, that his house “is very clean.”

The travel blogger moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to be closer to Saget, according to NBC Chicago. The agency quoted Rizzo as telling Michigan Avenue magazine, “I really don’t see him as Danny Tanner. To me he is simply Bobby, my love.

2. Rizzo is Saget’s second wife

Before marrying Rizzo, Saget was married to Sherri Kramer between 1982 and 1997. The couple had three daughters together – Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, and Jennifer Belle Saget.

According to Celeb Suburb, Kramer studied law at the University of Pennsylvania and passed the revalidation in 1981, after which she became a lawyer. The agency added that Kramer was the writer behind the TV movie “Bob Saget: In the Dream State.”

Kramer and Saget began dating in high school, according to Celeb Suburb, at age 17.

3. Rizzo has an online series called ‘Eat Travel Rock’

Rizzo is the brain behind “Eat Travel Rock.” According to her biography, she is the host of “Eat Travel Rock TV,” where she “goes behind the scenes and unscripted with chefs, rock stars and other creative industry heavyweights as she travels the world.”

Rizzo has been featured as a lifestyle and travel expert on EXTRA, ABC, Bravo, and VH1. On Instagram, he has an impressive 138,000 followers.

Rizzo’s Instagram adorably reads, “The little woman from @bobsaget.”

4. He is 23 years younger than Saget

Rizzo was born in 1979, making him 42 years old today. According to Suggest, Rizzo was 36 and Saget 60 when they met.

Saget was honest about his feelings very soon after their divorce and even revealed to Closer that he never thought he would find love again.

He is quoted as saying to the agency: “I didn’t think I would have a relationship again … my mentality was ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your daughters until they are 90′”.

He later told Closer that his daughters are big fans of Rizzo. “My daughters adore her! She is an extraordinary person, and she is truly talented. It has its own website and an online series called ‘Eat Travel Rock.’

5. They met through direct messages on Instagram

Rizzo and Saget met on Instagram. Rizzo shared information about his performance after a fan asked him on TikTok how they met.

According to Cheat Sheet, Rizzo said: “I think Bob was looking for a good girl from the Midwest. A girl from Chicago, like me ”.

Saget contacted someone who knew Rizzo who told him he was a good person. Apparently he sent her a direct message saying, “Hey, would you like to come to one of my shows and then go out for some burgers and lobsters?”

Rizzo explained that he agreed to go as friends, but as time passed, his feelings changed. “Then we got married. Five years ago, ”he explained on TikTok, according to Cheat Sheet.

