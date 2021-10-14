Telemundo Kelvin Noe Renteria

Kelvin Renteria became the star of the latest episode of the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” on Wednesday, and he did it twice.

The ex-contestant of EXATLON United States, managed to overcome the challenge of finding a token to stay with the leadership of the house, with which he earned the privilege of spending the whole week in the suite of the place, and then left more than one with his mouth was open, as he decided to invite Manelyk González to join him in that luxurious place.

And the reality is that the followers of the reality show thought that the athlete had no interest in the beautiful influencer, who since he arrived home has not wasted time to “hint at love” to the Mexican and even openly told him that he loves it and that he wants him to they will give free rein to their passions.

At Manelyk’s insistence, Kelvin had told her that she could not accept his offers, because outside the show she had someone waiting for her, without revealing any garment about who she was referring to, because after knowing that Kelvn separated from his wife, after EXATLON, it was thought that Cupid still hadn’t hit him on anyone.

For this reason, Renteria’s invitation to the influencer took the majority off base, making viewers who bet for something to arise between the couple get excited and now they are very attentive to see what will happen inside that suite, and to know how far the pair of contestants will arrive, if Manelyk insists on wanting to have something with the young man.

The Instagram account of the television show described the event as a surprise act that will undoubtedly spice up the show and the relationship between Kelvin and the influencer.

“Kelvin won 👑 and also invited @manelyk_oficial to the leader suite! 😲 ”, they said on the social network. “How do you think this affects the different strategies? 🤔 #LaCasaDeLosFamosos #LiderDeLaSemanaLCDLF ”.

The novelty in the “House of the famous” was transferred to the networks, where many applauded the insistence and eprseverance of Manelyk, who came to the show to replace Kimberly Flores, who resigned.

The predictions of the majority is that there will be fire between Kelvin and Manelyk in the next episodes, and many did not hide their excitement.

“Wepaaa the fire was built 🔥 😱🤣”, “I screamed with excitement when he took mane😂😂😂 … At last hope of action in the house”, “Yeeeee👏🙌, and I loved that he invited Manelyk to the suite” Some fans of the show commented on the show’s Instagram.

“JUST WHAT I EXPECTED YOU TO CHOOSE MANELY…. THE ONE THAT PERSEVERES REACHES AND HE DOESN’T KNOW IT BUT FELL IN LOVE…. TODAY ALL DAY I SING LIKE A LITTLE BIRD IN LOVE ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”, said another follower of the program, who stressed that Cupid has already shot Kelvin. “Eaaaleeee! 😏 I hope they always put the camera in the suite, just like they did with the crazy gg harassing Pablo ”, said another fan.

