There is no doubt about something, an experience like Exatlon United States, not only leaves important learnings in each participating athlete, but also forges friendships that almost always last a lifetime. Of course, sharing for so many hours, in such extreme conditions, creates very strong bonds that these warriors have known how to maintain over time.

Such is the case of the beloved “Cowboy” of Team Contendientes (blue team) Kelvin Noé Renteria, one of the most beloved faces of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the planet”, whom we saw giving everything in Exatlon United States since its first edition , and then return a second chance in the fifth season.

Although Kelvin Renteria did not achieve glory in Exatlon United States, here he showed his athletic and sporting ability, becoming a clear reference of perseverance, discipline and a very good attitude with each teammate, a factor that made him leave the fifth season of Exatlon USA to join, with almost no rest time, “La Casa de los Famosos”, a new reality show bet that was a definite success for the Telemundo network.

So was “The House of the Famous”

“La Casa de los Famosos” was an intense reality show that was broadcast on Telemundo where, for 84 days, 16 celebrities started confined in the same place, away from social networks, and without contact with the outside world. Here, through different challenges to overcome and strategies, they were eliminated and the winner was the Venezuelan Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado.

Here, Kelvin Renteria, in his position as one of Exatlon USA’s most celebrated athletes, joined the group of 16, and while at first he was very quiet and low-key, his true personality came out and ended. being one of the 4 finalists of the reality show, along with Cristina Eustace, Manelyk González, Pablo Montero, and of course, Alicia Machado.

About this experience and his own evolution, Kelvin told NowMismo exclusively: “I feel that I have changed a lot from the first day I entered until today … A lot of patience … A lot of patience … The truth is, I think that what has helped me has been that patience with others. Prudence too, quite a bit. Sometimes it is better to keep quiet and that way you say more things. Also being a bit separated from others and observing them was something very key for me. These people who are with me have a history, they are very famous and well I did not know how I was going to deal with them, so staying a bit back and observing them gave me a little focus on how to approach them, how to reach them and how to do it. friends. Those virtues that I learned and reinforced here will help me to be a better person in the outside world. “

Kelvin Renteria meets with former EXATLON USA colleagues

Recently, and shortly after finishing “La Casa de los Famosos”, Kelvin Renteria had the opportunity to meet two other warriors from Exatlon United States; it’s about Mack Roesch, and season four winner Nate Burkhalter.

The comments of the followers did not wait: “How good to see you together !!!!! Blessings “said one fan, while another highlighted the cowboy’s stature:” Kelvin will not be up to the size … but if he is as good as them and humble “, and another highlighted that in the image, there are three of the best : “The best of Exatlon. The only thing missing is Jeyvier ”.

From here we love to see this meeting, and it is already preparing us for the next season of Exatlon United States.

We are ready!

