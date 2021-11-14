Now Kelvin Renteria himself revealed how his experience in “La Casa de los Famosos” has changed him

The most recent reality show on the Telemundo network is close to reaching its expected end. It is about “The House of the Famous”, where 16 renowned celebrities were confined in a luxurious house without contact with the outside world for 12 weeks where by means of different strategies they were eliminated one by one until just hours of the night where we will all know who will be the lucky one who will win the prize of $ 200,000.00 in cash and the satisfaction of being the first winner of this show that has generated all kinds of fanaticism among its followers.

They arrived at the expected final night of “La Casa de los Famosos”

16 celebrities started, but now there are only five lucky ones who have been able to live this experience until their last moments. They are: The actress, businesswoman and former beauty queen, Alicia Machado, the singer and actor Pablo Montero, the influencer, actress and businesswoman Manelyk González, the singer Cristina Eustace, and the former participant and finalist of another successful Telemundo reality show, Exatlon United States, Kelvin Renteria, known to the audience as “El Vaquero”.

Kelvin has stayed until the final night of “La Casa de los Famosos” not only due to his qualities and strategy within the game, but also precisely because he has participated with great success in a show like Exatlon United States, mobilizing his legion of followers every time it was his turn to save him from being eliminated. The boy today owns his own air conditioning repair company and is also a bull rider and rugby player.

Kelvin Renteria reveals to us how his experience has been in “La Casa de los Famosos”

The grand finale of “La Casa de los Famosos” will be next Monday, November 15, with a three-hour special that will begin at 7pm, 6pm downtown on Telemundo, but before that, we had the opportunity to speak with the five lucky ones who will arrive to this ceremony where an unprecedented number of votes is expected in the history of Spanish-language television in the United States.

Among them, of course, was Kelvin Renteria, whom we asked how he felt he had changed since he entered “La Casa de los Famosos” until today, and his answer came loaded with the honesty that characterizes the Mexican .

“I feel that I have changed a lot from the first day I entered until today … A lot of patience … A lot of patience … I really think that what has helped me has been that patience with others. Prudence too, quite a bit. Sometimes it is better to keep quiet and that way you say more things. Also being a bit separated from others and observing them was something very key for me. These people who are with me have a history, they are very famous and well I did not know how I was going to deal with them, so staying a bit back and observing them gave me a little focus on how to approach them, how to reach them and how to do it. friends. Those virtues that I learned and reinforced here will help me to be a better person in the outside world. ” Kelvin assured Right Now.

