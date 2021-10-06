Telemundo Kelvin Noe Renteria

The former runner-up of the Telemundo competition program, Exatlon United States, Kelvin Renteria, barely left the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, packed his suitcases and set his eyes on another award, that of “La Casa de los Famosos” , the new bet of the Hispanic television network, where 16 Hispanic celebrities live confined in a mansion, facing different challenges and making strategies so that only one is the winner and takes the final prize of 200,000.00 US $ in cash.

The House of the Famous: Lots of drama!

Since La Casa de los Famosos began six weeks ago, it has not been without drama and different situations among the participants of this new Reality Show on Telemundo, and that also includes romance, fights, and a lot of material that results in pure entertainment for the audience.

Kelvin drew attention from the beginning, not only because he had barely finished Exatlon United States recordings when he joined the controversial “House”, but because he is the only one that is not directly related to the world of entertainment beyond his participation in the competition program.

Upon his arrival, Kelvin, who recently revealed that he is separated from his wife, remained in a relative low profile, but, that happened until the Mexican influencer Manelyk González, former participant of another very popular reality show, Acapulco Shore, joined. after Kimberly Flores made the decision to resign.

Since its entry, Manelyk has been very interested in Kelvin, and although apparently the liking has been mutual, nothing has materialized between the two, although if there is something definitive, little by little we begin to see Kelvin more and more in his element, establishing relationships with his peers and showing that he definitely arrived at “La Casa de los Famosos”, willing to keep the prize that he did not win in Exatlon United States: those coveted $ 200,000 in cash.

Kelvin Rentería unleashes controversy in La Casa de los Famosos for this reaction to one of his companions

But as is customary, Renteria, like the rest of his colleagues, does not escape the controversy as he is monitored 24 hours a day under the lens of numerous cameras in “La Casa de los Famosos”, and little by little We begin to see him involved in certain situations that are not always the most suitable for the audience of this addictive reality show that has everyone glued to the screens.

And so much is this alleged romance between Kelvin and Manelyk, that they were recently in the place where they spend most of their time, the gym, alongside soap opera diva Gaby Spanic, when Kelvin was instructing Manelyk to a routine of exercises and Spanic suffered a minor accident with one of the weights.

Faced with this inconvenience, the actress remembered for her character in the telenovela “La Usurpadora” asked Renteria for help, but he seemed to ignore her for being absorbed in “Mane”, this until after having called him repeatedly, both reacted and ran to solve Gaby’s problem in a very good plan.

Do not miss the video!

Hahaha they passed. I had not seen this video #LaCasaDeLosFamosos #LCDLF pic.twitter.com/tcevpd4Zr5 – La Comadrita (@ LaComadritaOf2) October 6, 2021

