Uncertainty continues to be the bread and butter of the NBA, but things are becoming clearer: according to the North American competition, It is not going to stop and it is going to play on Christmas day, which is right around the corner. The positives do not stop happening and the numbers of players that are among the health and safety protocols of the coronavirus have already exceeded the dangerous figure of one hundred. Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski announce positives as when they are in charge of advancing all the numbers in the draft and the situation is increasingly untenable. But, of course, we have to get used to it, since Adam Silver has ensured that what is being done at the moment will continue to be done. According to the latest information, The NBA will oblige players and coaches to wear masks in any situation that depends on them (benches, weight rooms …) and will increase the number of tests during the two Christmas weeks. Something that seems insufficient and that will be only the first step to return to tougher measures, which will surely resemble those that were in place last year. Meanwhile, this is the summary of the day:

INDIANA PACERS 118 – 106 HOUSTON ROCKETS

The Pacers overly noted the absences of two of their key players, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon, but ultimately beat the Rockets 118-106. The top scorer was Pacers center Myles Turner with a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds.. Usman Garuba did not play.

ORLANDO MAGIC 104 – 110 NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The Spanish Willy Hernangómez only scored 2 points with 1 of 11 in field goalsBut he was the top rebounder of the game, with 16 sacks, in which the visiting Pelicans dominated the Magic from start to finish to win 104-110. Hernangómez’s teammate Brandon Ingram was the match’s top scorer with 31 points.

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 96 – 98 ATLANTA HAWKS

Center extraordinary Joel Embiid had a chance to win the game for the Sixers in the last second, but his triple did not enter and the score remained at 96-98 for the visiting team, the Hawks. Embiid was the leading scorer and had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. The best on the Hawks was Cam Reddish, with 15 points.

MIAMI HEAT 115 – 112 DETROIT PISTONS

The Pistons, the worst team in the NBA, caressed their sixth win of the season against the Heat but rookie Tyler Herro ended his dreams and pushed Miami to victory 115-112. The top scorer of the game was Herro, with 29 points. The best in the Pistons was center Trey Lyles, with 28 points.

NEW YORK KNICKS 117 – 124 WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Knicks guard Kemba Walker scored 44 points, with 7 3-pointers of 14 attempts, but finally the visiting Wizards took the game 117-124. To Walker’s points, the Wizards responded with a team victory in which seven of their players scored 10 or more points. The top scorer for Washington was Spencer Dinwiddie who had a double-double of 21 points and 12 assists.. Kyle Kuzma also added a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 95 – 102 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

In a match in which Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis were absent, among others, the Bucks started a hard-fought victory at the Mavericks’ home by 95-102 in which they stood out the trio of veterans of Milwaukee Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and DeMarcus Cousins. The Mavericks, who were 10 points ahead in the second quarter after a disastrous first period for the Bucks, squandered in the final 12 minutes a clear opportunity to add another victory. The top scorer of the game was Middleton, with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal.. Holiday had 24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals while Cousins ​​had 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. The Mavs’ leading scorer was Jalen Brunson, with 19 points and 8 assists.

DENVER NUGGETS 107 – 115 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Nikola Jokic’s 29 points and 21 rebounds weren’t enough for the Nuggets to avoid a 107-115 loss to the Hornets. The Hornets’ victory was based on Kelly Oubre Jr. who started the game off the bench and ended up scoring 23 points., of which 15 were the result of 5 of the 11 triples he tried. The Argentine base of the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, had a good night and after 33 minutes of play he scored 12 points (3 3s of 10 attempts), 2 rebounds and 5 assists.

PHOENIX SUNS 113 – 101 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The Suns confirmed their label as the best team in the NBA today by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) 113-101 in Phoenix. The best man of the premises was this time Devin Booker who had 30 points in addition to 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 stopper. His teammate, center Deandre Ayton, had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds while Cameron Johnson had 21 points and 9 rebounds. In OKC the point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stood out one more night with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

UTAH JAZZ 128 – 116 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The Jazz did not give any option to a Timberwolves who had seven players out and defeated them 128-116 in Salt Lake City despite Minnesota guard Malik Beasly scoring 33 points. But in the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and French center Rudy Gobert added a double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 113 – 104 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

New exhibition of Curry, who reaches 46 points. Check the chronicle here.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 110 – 138 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Nth disaster of some Lakers in the box. Check the chronicle here.