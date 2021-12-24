Rose from the ashes Kemba walker. And how! In a big way. Playing a match as he was no longer remembered. As if he had a happy regression. As if his body was back to the old one. But that happiness began and ended in Kemba. He never made it to the Knicks as a team.

The Knicks lost 117-124 to the Wizards. Against Wizards without Bradley Beal (Covid-19). They fell despite Kemba’s monumental performance. Anthological issues of the local star today. He had 44 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and no turnovers. He held up at a great level for 43 minutes on the track. He scored 28 points in the second half. He amassed 27 shots from the field and made 7 triples. Moving in both fields around 50% effective. Not a single free missed. And his team won by 4 when he was on the court. Data for optimism. If it weren’t for the fact that no one doubts that Walker can pull off these feats. The question extends to whether he can perform at a high level in two games in a row. The body seems to be his worst enemy after injuries.

Kemba went from being cornered by Thibodeau to live a stellar night. An extreme claim. We’ll see what happens when Knicks have their squad rebuilt.

The team that played as a team won at Madison. This is it, Wizards. Washington (17-15) had 7 players in double-digit scoring. Spencer Dinwiddie he finally made a great game. He had 21 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds. The noob Corey kispert shone with 20 points. He was successful from the triple. Y Kyle kuzma he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The forward was very important at the key moment of the match.

Good contributions also from Montrezl harrell, Aaron Holiday Y Deni Avdija.

Wizards finished the game with 56% on the shot. He pitched reasonably well at 3. And had a second more productive unit than New York’s.

The Knicks are still light years ahead of the Knicks last season. And even a prodigious performance by Kemba is not enough to win. Thibodeau’s defense continues not to perform at the expected level.

Julius Randle he had 23 points and 9 rebounds. He is not playing like last season. Not much less. He only gave 2 assists. When Randle doesn’t generate game for his teammates, his team suffers. Alec burks added 20 points. And little else in Knicks.

The French Fournier had another bad night (2 of 13 in shooting). Obbi toppin became fragile from Covid-19. Danuel House Jr. it debuted in a fleeting and almost invisible way. And the team continues to be a horror at home (6-11 at Madison).