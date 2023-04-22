Kemy Utsushimi from My Hero Academia comes to life in this wonderful cosplay by a Mexican model

The world of cosplay will continue to grow as long as manga and anime continue to come out. Although characters like Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon or Knights of the Zodiac have been favorites for a long time, Demon Slayer, Shingeki No Kyojin and My Hero Academia also have an important part of this fan service sector.

That is why we should not be surprised when we see cosplays like the one we are going to present to you below, which honors Kemy Utsushimi, an important character from My Hero Academia.

Let’s talk a little, first of all, about the character in question. Kemy is also known as Mimic. She appears as a student of class 1-B at UA Academy, a school where students are trained to become professional heroes.

What makes Kemy an interesting character is her ability to transform her appearance into anything she touches with her hands. This allows him to be very versatile in both infiltration and combat situations.

However, his ability has some limitations, since he can’t imitate anything from living things, like superpowers, for example. He also cannot sustain his transformation for long periods of time.

Despite these limitations, Kemy is a highly skilled hero, and her gift makes her a valuable member of Class 1-B. Also, her classmate Shihai Kuroiro has great admiration for her and what she is capable of in the anime created by Kohei Horikoshi.

This interpretation of Utsushimi is made by a Mexican model identified on social networks as @Mari.nyaaaaaccording to review e games. With an explosive black leather suit, her statuesque figure stands out, which combines with the character’s characteristic hat.