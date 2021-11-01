Kendall Jenner looks gorgeous in her Mars Attacks costume! | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model and businesswoman who is a member of the Kardashian Jenner familyKendall Jenner has once again demonstrated His excellent tastes by remembering a 90s Tim Burton movie and dressing up as one of the characters featured in it.

It is about the blonde that appeared in Mars Attacks! or as it was named in Latin America “Martians to attack”, a film production that was iconic in its time and that is fondly remembered by its fans and that this occasion came to the Kardashian family thanks to Kendall.

The beautiful young woman published a series of photos in which she appears perfectly personified of that young man blonde that ended up losing its envelope and being an alien underneath.

The photos so far have gathered more than 3,200,000 likes, an impressive number that does not stop growing thanks to how excellent the representation of this character did, there is no doubt that it is excellent for modeling and now also for interpreting this iconic girl

Perhaps it is thanks to his great experience modeling on various magazine covers so she managed to perfectly pose and look practically the same as the actress who played that role. Of course, the true fans recognized that it was a tribute.

It should be remembered that Kendall Jenner last year dressed up as Power Ranger with her sisters and managed to hit the Internet with that costume as a family but now she decided to stand out on her own.



Kylie’s older sister is sure of herself and manages to keep all those users who consider herself her fan happy, who do not stop thanking for the times when she shares such incredible images where she also manages to share with us that she is an excellent model of swimsuits.

Days ago she was sharing a photo shoot that she loved in which she also appeared in an impressive swimsuit but the most incredible thing of all is that she also appeared wearing a veil very similar to that used by brides but using white lace interiors that They made it look awe-inspiring.

That is why at Show News we will continue to keep an eye on Kendall Jenner to share with you the best photographs resulting from her work that she has been trying too hard to fulfill and to do in the most impeccable way possible, always achieving it and of course, demonstrating why she is one of the most important members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.