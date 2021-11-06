Kenia tells you about her experience in Bake off celebrity Mexico | Instagram

The famous singer e influencer mazatleca Kenya I managed to participate in the program Bake off celebrity México of HBO Max and finally he has told his experience during the time in which he remained within said program.

It should be noted that the program premieres chapters every Thursday for HBO Max and so far it has had a large audience.

Everything seems to indicate that fortunately Internet celebrity and singer Kenia Os got a good experience from her participation in the cooking show “Bake off celebrity Mexico“However, not only that, since the HBO Max show also left him another gift.

The truth is that I came from the program and I did gain a few pounds, “he says in an interview.

Despite that, he announced that after finishing the recordings, he was going to run, to train, but it was impossible, since according to points they made bread that he even ate up to two.

Suddenly we grabbed everyone, horrible, but the truth is that it was also very much enjoyed, those pounds were well gained, enjoyed, because it was all delicious. “

It is worth mentioning that in the contest to find out who will become the best amateur pastry chef in Mexico, Kenya shared the screen with Yuri, Lorena Herrera, Alma Gómez “Cositas”, Giovanna Romo, Sandra Itzel, Kenia Os, Omar Fierro, Roberto Carlo, Sergio Arau, Manu Nna, Marcelo Lara and Gabriel Coronel.

In addition, in the conduction is the actress Angélica Vale and the participation of the chefs and judges Paulina Abascal, Jesús Escalera and Benito Molina.

The experience was super nice because we learned a lot, we lived together for a long time, we created a great family, we learned a lot of things, we had fun, we had moments of stress, it didn’t work out, everything “, Kenia Os commented.

On the other hand, for the influencer, the fact that it is a cast of celebrities whose profession is not cooking was not a limitation but quite the opposite.

The truth is, we are very good chefs, everything turned out to be incredible, “he says.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, the program premieres new episodes every Thursday on the entertainment platform HBO Max.

In addition, constantly on social networks and especially on TikTok some of the fragments that are seen within the program are shared where, without a doubt, the mazatleca stands out among all the celebrities.

And it is that in recent years it has been growing in an extremely accelerated way so seeing it on the screen in one more step to what would become his artistic career.