12/04/2021 at 07:31 CET

. / Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers defeated this Friday to your rivals and neighbors Los Angeles Lakers (115-119) with a determined Luke Kennard who thwarted from the perimeter the comeback that the purple and gold were forging. The Lakers were not ahead on the scoreboard all night, but in the deciding quarter they gradually smoothed out the gap until several times were just one point. With 109-110 and less than two minutes to go, Kennard became the Clippers ‘hero with two 3-pointers that shattered the Lakers’ hopes.

The one known as ‘the battle of Los Angeles’ ended with the Lakers very frustrated after not having been able to culminate – despite the fact that they had numerous occasions – a comeback that emotionally would have been very good for them after a very hesitant start to the season (12-12) .

For the Clippers (12-11), Marcus Morris was the leading scorer (21 points) although the main reference was Paul George (19 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists). Kennard finished with 19 points and 5 of 8 on 3s in 23 minutes. The Spanish Serge Ibaka started as a starter for the Clippers and had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 29 minutes.

In the Lakers, Anthony Davis shone with 27 points and 10 rebounds and Malik Monk was key with 20 points to regain lost ground in the fourth quarter. LeBron James returned to the competition after his false positive for coronavirus and stood out with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. The hit from the 3-pointer was crucial: the Lakers were 12 of 33 (36.4%) and the Clippers were 16 of 35 (45.7%).

Inner fight

Serge Ibaka responded to the confidence of Tyronn Lue and as a starter he uncorked the match with a triple from the corner. The two teams posed a tall man match (Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac against Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard), but it was LeBron James who finished off a very balanced start with a mate on counterattack (8-8 with 7.18 left). The Clippers put one more gear and by the middle of the first quarter they had already scored all the members of their starting five. Paul George, much more incisive from the beginning than on other occasions, showed the way for the Clippers against some Lakers who lacked creativity in attack but who held on to the scoreboard with 5 points from Carmelo Anthony coming off the bench (22-23).

The Lakers changed their script in the second quarter by raising a low five in which James occupied the position of five. The idea of ​​Frank Vogel generated more spaces and dynamism in the offensive aspect, but it did not serve to turn the game around (30-33 with 7.23 for the break). With Davis once again taking over the Lakers paint, the Clippers were led by Paul George and Reggie Jackson, who, in an evening of little imagination heading to the basket, seemed the most inspired on the court. Davis, with 12 points, was the leading scorer at halftime after a first half of terror and tears from the triple: the Lakers were 4 of 16 (25%) and the Clippers were 4 of 15 (26.7%).

The comeback that never came

With the sheer amount of talent on the court, someone would have to explode sooner or later and that was Marcus Morris. The forward fired up the Clippers with three 3s at the restart, the last with an additional shot included (61-67 with 5.39 to be played). Davis continued to dominate the paint and support the Lakers, but the Clippers, thanks to George’s tenacity and surprise guests like Kennard (two triples in that quarter), faced the outcome of the game with an interesting advantage (79-87).

The Lakers went back to betting on the bottom five with James as the pivot and found uneven results. On the one hand they were more successful from the triple and James took advantage of the spaces to make a great dunk, but in defense his paint was scrapped and he could not stop the incursions of the Clippers. The one who took advantage of that best was center Isaiah Hartenstein, who put on his boots when he did not find a tall man in his path. However, the Lakers persevered in their bet on the ‘small ball’ and with the sparks of a fantastic Malik Monk they narrowed the gap slightly (93-98 with 7.44 to go).

The comeback spirit continued with Davis’ return and the Clippers showed their first signs of weakness after a 7-2 run (99-100 with 6.02 left). Two 3s by Kennard and Jackson calmed the Lakers ‘spirits, but Davis’ power threatened to disarm the Clippers (104-106 with 3.49 to go). However, Kennard had saved heavy ammo for the final stretch and his two 3s fell like two huge jugs of cold water on the Lakers.