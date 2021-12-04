The Clippers were going through a difficult streak: seven losses in ten games, three in a row. The best way they know to shake off such fears is to win over their eternal rival at Staples Center that they still share and are on the road. It’s what they did this Friday night. They led the way and outscored the Lakers by 115-119. There is a statistic that is being fulfilled, that of the Clippers winning yes or yes while Marcus Morris scores twenty or more points, a streak that already reaches the 12-0, but it is that the forward was the one who sentenced this important triumph with a triple to the board. Luke Kennard, with another two shots from three moments before, was the one who dynamited the contest so that Morris, with this mark or not in mind, closed the padlock and threw the key.

This meeting, passed to local television given the interest in another of the night’s games (Warriors-Suns), had Lebron James as a special attraction. Yes, more than on other occasions. The player left the coronavirus protocols hours after entering a decision that shocked many fans. He was marked with a false positive and given the green light to play again. Nevertheless, Despite being the exception to the rule since the NBA itself released a statement explaining its particular case, it was very upset at the end of the game, probably with the defeat as an incentive.. “I’m very confused, frustrated, pissed off … They haven’t let me do anything. I think this has been handled in a very bad way,” he said in relation to having to stay isolated from his family during the hours in which he was tested. to check that he was not carrying the COVID with him. James, well directing attacks (23 + 11 + 6) but badly finishing them (9/23), described his defense as “shit”, especially in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers had again the good version of Anthony Davis, without excessive failures from the middle distance and with strength when fighting in the hoops, but it was not enough. Nor does seeing Malik Monk with 20 points or relying on Dwight Howard as the starting center. They were in tow most of the time and in the end it was no exception. Interesting in the opponent is the progress of Serge Ibaka, playing the decisive minutes, and that appearance of Morris and Kennard with 40 points between the two so that George and Jackson do not always have the obligation to put the long shots. With their victory the Clippers pass the Lakers in the standings.

It’s the lagoons that kill the Lakers. They have more mistakes, but above all those small disconnection strips make them lose games like this one. For example, in the first half. While it is true that the Clippers were always a tad ahead, Boston and Bledsoe’s lineup against LeBron James, again with more minutes than they should, kept the locals on the doorstep of the lead in the second quarter, but they gave wings to Jackson to score or George to assist and what wanted to be a draw became an eight difference. In the second half, the Clippers players escaped due to speed or they were not able to score well, resulting in even 3 + 1 plays by Morris, and the distance again touched ten or even exceeded it in the final strip of the third quarter. In the last period, balls to LeBron. The star failed behind, but helped to resist thanks to the attacks and the accompaniment of Monk, inspired. Kennard called with a first triple with five minutes to go, just as the Lakers were getting to a point, and ended up deciding with another two in a row at 1:05. Morris, with a shot that hit the board but was worth three, ended the hopes of the stands.