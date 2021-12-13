

Starks worked at the candle factory that was destroyed by the tornado.

Photo: Kentucky Police Department / Courtesy

Kentucky State Police are on the hunt for an inmate who escaped from a local hospital in the wake of the deadly tornado that has hit the state since Friday.

The subject identified as Francisco Starks, 44, who worked in a candle factory that collapsed after the natural phenomenon, was part of a labor liberation program, and after the inclement arrival of the tornado he was injured.

The inmate was later transferred to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, but upon being treated, he was released while stating that he would return to comply with the release program; however, he walked away and was never seen again, Kentucky police said.

State police are searching for an escaped Graves County inmate. Troopers say the man was on work release at the Mayfield candle factory when the building collapsed last night. He was rescued from the building, taken to a hospital, treated and released. https://t.co/jrAGdOmoKo – WPSD Local 6 (@ WPSDLocal6) December 12, 2021

Starks was booked into the Graves County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary and illegal carjacking.

A Graves County, Kentucky official, George Workman, told CNN on Saturday that seven inmates were working at the candle factory when the tornado destroyed the facility, adding that one of the officers inside the facility was killed.

Dozens of people lost their lives as a result of the tornadoSome of them worked in the same facilities as Starks, The New York Post reported.

After the natural phenomenon, the rescue teams have tried to locate more survivors of the factory, where eight people were killed, while eight more were missing, while 90 more were located.

After the tragedy that occurred in the state, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, gave an update this Sunday in which he announced that the death toll could be close to 50, after having reported hours before that the number of deaths would exceed the 100.

“We pray that perhaps the original estimates of those we have lost are wrong. If so, it will be wonderful, “said Beshear.

In addition, President Biden approved the declaration of emergency in Kentucky on Saturday in order to accelerate federal aid to deal with the damage caused by storms and tornadoes in the state.

As in Kentucky, the deadly tornado outbreak has hit five states, including Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri, where casualties have been reported.

