Kenya premieres song for Televisa telenovela | Instagram

Famous influencer and singer Kenia Os and Leon Leiden recently premiered ‘Yes with you‘ for Televisa managing to be a sensation, in addition they quickly became a trend for this song that has so fascinated people.

Previously, it was announced that producer Nacho Sada had chosen Kenia Os and Leon Leiden to interpret the main topic from Contigo Sí, a new telenovela that premiered on Televisa’s El Canal de las Estrellas signal.

Thus, due to the broadcast of the first chapter, the young singers published the lyric video of the song on the famous YouTube platform, in which they talk to the rhythm of bachata about a couple in love who dreams of lasting a long time together.

As expected, he announced did not go unnoticed by the fans of both artists and quickly became a trend in various social networks.

The video surpassed 232 thousand visits in just a couple of hours, in addition to positioning itself within the first 20 trends of the popular platform.

It should be noted that the youtuber, who a couple of months ago was allegedly harassed by JD Pantoja, mentioned that it is very likely that a music video will be recorded and that the song will even reach the Spotify platform.

The premiere of the telenovela and the launch of the lyric video on YouTube caused “the Keninis” to make the phrase “WITH YOU YES KENYA OS X LEON” a trend on Twitter with more than 10,000 messages on the subject.

I felt the song and I’m not even in love “,” I just heard ‘Contigo Sí’ and the net, that song is not dedicated to just anyone “,” The vocal evolution of kenia is incredible “, are some comments that are read on Twitter.

On the other hand, Leon Leiden is a Mexican-German DJ, producer and singer-songwriter who at 21 years of age has stood out in the world of music for his style, which fuses acoustic and electronic elements.

In April of this year he released the album ‘El Morro Que Hace Música’, the first of his promising artistic career.

On the other hand, Kenia Os and her sister Eloísa became a trend on social networks several days ago thanks to their participation in Pinky Promise, Karla Díaz’s famous YouTube program that premiered its third season.

In this broadcast, the sisters revealed some secrets of their lives to you, which left most of their fans speechless.

After thanking for the invitation, the young Mazatlecas began to talk about their relationship as sisters.

Later, it was announced that Eloísa is preparing various projects such as her clothing line, in addition to taking graphic design classes and that among her plans is studying fashion design.