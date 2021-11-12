11/12/2021 at 20:15 CET

.

The president of the Kenya Football Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa, was arrested this Friday in Nairobi for alleged corruption, as confirmed by the spokesman for the National Police Service, Bruno Shioso. “He (Mwendwa) is at Mazingira House (headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi), where our detectives are questioning him,” he said. Shioso, quoted by the newspaper “Daily Nation”.

The head of the FKA was questioned about spending nearly 700 million Kenyan shillings (about 5.5 million euros) advanced by the Government since 2016, according to the newspaper. Mwenda was arrested at the Nyayo stadium, where the Kenyan team was training ahead of its last qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Rwanda, scheduled for next Monday, according to local media.

The arrest came a day after Kenyan Sports Minister Amina Mohamed dismantled the FKA leadership and appointed a management team for the next six months while a possible misappropriation of funds is being investigated. In announcing Mwendwa’s dismissal, Mohamed claimed that the FKF “had not taken into account all the money allocated to him by the government.”

However, Mwendwa challenged the minister, insisting that she still ran the governing body for Kenyan soccer, and urged the Sports Ministry to complete investigations before making any decisions. “We, the dismissed FKF officials, will continue to be in charge and football will continue in this country under our leadership.“, asserted the dismissed president.

The governing body of world football, FIFA, expressed concern about the decision of the Kenyan Government to dissolve the Federation and put it under the responsibility of an interim committee. FIFA could ban Kenya from its activities if that decision is not reversed.