12/12/2021 at 12:04 CET

The kenyan Mark korir set a new record (2:07:39) at the 11th Zurich Malaga Marathon, the last event of the RFEA 2021 calendar that had not been held for two years due to the pandemic.

The Kenyan athlete lowered the record of the previous edition by three minutes, which was set by his compatriot Martin Cheruiyot (2:10:08) in the 2019 marathon. He finished second Nguse amlosom (2:08:23) and closed the podium Solomon kirwa (2:08:43).

The race started at 8:45 am from the Paseo del Parque, the historic center of the city, with a tour of places such as the promenade, the José María Martín Carpena pavilion or the La Rosaleda stadium.

Since 2019, a mandatory stop due to the health situation, the Zurich Malaga Marathon returned to the capital with record numbers of registrations with 8,500 in total, also counting the half marathon, which represents 1,500 more participants than in the last edition of 2019, where the kenyan Martin Cheruiyot and the Ethiopian Selamawit Getnet Tsegaw they were the winners.

Half marathon

In the 21,097 km of the half marathon, the La Mancha athlete Fernando González, with a time of 01:07:31, took the victory ahead of Nicolas Dalmasso (01:08:35) and Hernan Huaita (01:08:47).

In the women’s event, the German won Anke esser (01:13:27), followed by Sophie wood (01:15:05) and Leila armoush (01:16:22), which completed the podium.