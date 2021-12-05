12/05/2021 at 11:47 CET

The kenyan Lawrence Cherono He won the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso DEP marathon with a time of 2:05:10 in a race marked by the wind that made it impossible to meet the goal of becoming the fastest of the year 2021 that the organization had set.

After Cherono the Ethiopian entered the goal six seconds Chalu Deso (2:05:16), ahead of the also Kenyan Philemon Cacheran which came in a second later (2:05:17).

The race took an unexpected turn with just over two kilometers to its conclusion when everything led to think that Cherono and Deso they were going to dispute the triumph, since Cacheran came from behind and passed them by a few meters, which caused the three to arrive with options to the last kilometer, although in the end Cherono He was the strongest and detached himself from them to achieve victory.

What’s more, Hamid Ben daoud equaled Spain’s record with an unofficial time of 2:06:35

The race marked the return of the popular marathoners to the Valencia circuit after the absence in 2020 due to covid-19. In this Sunday’s test 14,200 runners gathered, according to sources from the organization.

For her part, the Kenyan athlete Nancy Jelagat he won the Trinidad Alfonso EDP Valencia marathon with an unofficial time of 2:19:30.

The athlete was not the favorite for the test, but ran ahead of the other competitors from shortly after kilometer 30.

Jelagat he arrived in Valencia with a personal best of 2:36:22, thus exceeding his record in more than fifteen minutes.

In the female category, after Jelagat, the second to cross the finish line was the Ethiopian Etagegne Woldu with 02:20:16, followed by the also Ethiopian Beyenu degefa with a mark of 02:23:04.