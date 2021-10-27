10/27/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Kepa and Mendy form a great duo in Chelsea’s goal, both maintain an excellent relationship that helps them perform at their best. When either of them plays, their performance is good. But despite the good relationship Kepa wants to be number 1 for Tuchel, something that will be complicated, but Mendy’s possible call-up with the Senegal team for the Africa Cup opens up a great opportunity for the Spanish goalkeeper.

If Mendy goes with Senegal, Kepa would start

When asked about the possible call of Mendy for the Africa Cup, Kepa assures that he wants the best for his teammate and affirms that “he will be ready” to occupy the blue goal when the Senegalese is not there.. For now, Tuchel is clear that Edouard Mendy is the first option ahead of the Spanish, which leaves Kepa with little prominence, who describes how complicated the irregularity is: “It is difficult to jump onto the field and feel as if he will play every week. I try to train hard and be involved with the team. ”

Despite not being the first option for the German coach, Kepa assures that he feels the confidence of his coach: “I have felt the support of Tuchel from the first moment and I believe that when I play I’m ready to help the team win and I’m happy with that. “

Chelsea can feel safe with either goalkeeper, Mendy has 21 unbeaten goals in 39 Premier League games and in the Champions League he has left a clean sheet in 11 of the 15 games who has played for Chelsea. With Kepa, on the other hand, Chelsea has a specialist in penalties and he has won five of the seven penalty shootouts he has played.