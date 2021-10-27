10/27/2021 at 12:50 PM CEST

.

Kepa Arrizabalaga it was important to him again Chelsea this season. The Spanish goalkeeper won his third consecutive penalty shoot-out, qualified Chelsea to the quarterfinals of the League Cup and proved his worth with a key month on the horizon.

Edouard mendy is number one of Thomas tuchel right now. There’s no doubt. He is currently the best goalkeeper in the Champions, one of the favorites to African Golden Ball and the candidate for the Golden Glove of the Premier. In the English league and the Champions League there is no one who coughs him up, which has left the cups as the only loophole for Kepa.

But this will change after Christmas. The Africa Cup start on January 9 disrupts the plans of several English teams, including the Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, and the Manchester City, with Riyad Mahrez. To the Chelsea it also touches him closely, since Senegal will claim the presence of Mendy.

The Africa Cup, after ‘Boxing Day’

Footballers will be able to go with their national teams from ‘Boxing day‘, that is, the December 26, which will leave Kepa as the number one option for Tuchel. This will allow the one from Ondarroa to show off a tight but exciting schedule. Since the departure of Mendy, you will have the opportunity to play against him Brighton (December 29), the Liverpool (January 2), the Manchester City (January 15) and Tottenham Hotspur (January 22), in case Senegal advance in the tournament.

In addition, it will have the quarterfinals of the League Cup (December 21 and 22), the possible semifinals (January 4 or 5 or 11 or 12) and the third round of the FA Cup (January the 8th).

I think kepa can read minds 😂 – Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 26, 2021

“He’s very confident,” he said. Tuchel this Tuesday after the victory in the penalty shootout against the Southampton. It was his third of this season, after leaving for Mendy in overtime to defeat the Villarreal on the European Super Cup and after having to also resort to eleven meters to eliminate the Aston Villa in the sixteenth of the League Cup.

Kepa in his element. 💪 pic.twitter.com/J4QMYcrmxh – Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 27, 2021

He also adds a clean sheet, against him Tottenham, in his only Premier League appearance this season. In the absence of more opportunities, Kepa He has more than fulfilled this season and sets his sights on a month after Christmas that may be vital for his future.