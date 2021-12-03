Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Almost around Christmas, Kerman Lejarraga returns home.

Kerman Lejarraga (33-2, 25 KO) defends his European Super Welterweight Championship this Friday night at the Bilbao Arena, a home where he has not made an appearance since his two losses to David Avanesyan. In the evening organized by Matchroom Boxing, the fourth in Spain, Morga’s Revolver exposes the belt that he brilliantly obtained against Dylan Charrat against the British Jack flatley (17-1-1, 4 KO).

It is a voluntary defense thinking of a tough opponent, but with limited danger of hitting and with a career whose greatest demand was a draw against the more than estimable Troy Williamson. Kerman will look for a less harsh fight than the last two, with Jez Smith and the aforementioned Charrat, two true thrillers that put thousands of fans on the couch for the dramatic nature of their actions.

Lejarraga, in case of winning, could consider two scenarios: the revenge against the Frenchman, still an official candidate for the European throne due to the closeness of his fight against Kerman, or a WBA world eliminatory, where he stands at number three in the classification and the option is contemplated that Charlo or Castaño, who unifies the titles in February, gain weight and leave the world belt vacant. As if that were not enough, the first two, Madrimov and Soro, fight this December in search of the momentary candidate, so one of the two could fall on world lists, clarifying the panorama for the Basque.

The semi-fund will be an attractive super-middle Spanish Championship between two unbeaten ones, Damian «Guinea» Biacho (11-0, 2 KO) and Guillermo Rivero (8-0-1, 1 KO). This one, who fights well close to home, will have the disadvantage of not appearing in the ring for more than two and a half years, in his draw against César Núñez. Biacho has been fighting for two months and is the current holder of the belt, which could give him some margin for the option of completing the ten rounds.

There will be other good matches in the evening. At super light weight, Jonathan «Wonder» Alonso (20-1, 7 KO) the dangerous Belgian is measured Mohamed El Marcouchi (28-2, 11 KO), while Samuel Carmona (5-0, 3 KO) will seek to continue ascending against the Mexican Luis Villa Padilla (13-2-2, 2 KO) at flyweight.

It will be two tough eight-round tests. At six, the Spanish of Colombian origin will play an undefeated duel Jhon Jader Obregon (8-0, 4 KO) and the British Gerome warburton (8-0-1, 1 KO), whom we already saw months ago in Badía del Vallés.

Finally, we will have the British note of the event in Campbell hatton (4-0, 0 KO), who will seek to improve on previous performances against the Hungarian Attila Csereklye (10-24, 8 KO).

The evening can be followed in Spain this Friday afternoon on DAZN, with 7:30 p.m. as the scheduled start date.