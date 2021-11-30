Press release-Javier Gamboa

Ibon Larrinaga: «Kerman’s characteristics are good to achieve the KO»

The ex-boxer getxotarra Ibon Larrinaga, coach and personal friend of Kerman Lejarraga, will attend on December 3 at the Bilbao Arena for the third time a fight as a professional head-coach, it will be his third European championship; has won the other two. Underlines that “Kerman is delighted to be fighting again in Bilbao.”

The Biscayan Ibon Larrinaga closed his stage as a professional boxer in 2020 with 13 victories in 17 fights, having fought for the Spanish and European Union championships and being able to boast of a WBC Mediterranean belt.

His stage as a coach for professional athletes started a few months ago, in the corner of Joana Suaréz, who won the European championship, and continued with Lejarraga in September, who also conquered him. On December 3, he will face his third fight as head-coach of a professional boxer, it will be his third European title. And he hopes to conquer it.

“We managed to take the first two, which were the difficult ones, the ones from away from home the ones that the team was going as a loser. Now it is defense and at home. This time it does give me a bit of vertigo, although I believe 100% what I can deliver to the team. The responsibility is very great, apart from boxers are friends. Confidence is total and we see that the work comes out and pays off », explains the athlete from Getxo.

THE PREPARATION OF LEJARRAGA

The trio made up of Eder Gómez, assistant, Iker Jauregi, physical trainer, and Larrinaga himself, in the case of Kerman Lejarraga, chained two preparations for the clash with Flatley. They started in June for the attack on the European title against Charrat and, after a couple of weeks off from the already super welterweight champion, they started the one that led to December 3. Kerman has no dietitian, «but he has improved a lot taking care of his diet, he has not experienced a great rebound after the fight with Charrat and he is realizing that, by eating well, he sleeps better, recovers better and has more fuel for training », reveals Larrinaga.

FLATLEY

The technician anticipates that “Flatley is going to bring his plan and he is going to carry it out no matter how hard Kerman complicates him. It may vary a bit, but in any case you are not going to walk backwards. He is a very good boxer going forward and even staying in place, but he does not box walking towards his back ».

Lejarraga’s team is convinced that the candidate “He is not going to be intimidated, he is going to throw many hands, he will go to the front and raise a war, which can be decided on the points or before the limit, we do not know, but you always have to think that you go to 12 rounds. Kerman’s characteristics are good for KO and if it is true that Flatley does not show a high percentage of victories before the limit, he places his hands very well in really harmful areas ».

To adjust to the type of fight that Bolton’s will most likely propose, Lejarraga has trained for a month sparring with two English boxers with characteristics similar to the former British division champion: warriors and those who throw a lot of hands.

GUILLERMO RIVERO

Coach “He is very happy” that his neighbor, Guillermo Rivero, takes part in the evening of December 3 at the Bilbao Arena. «He is a great athlete and friend. I am very excited that he is competing for the title against Guinea. Damien has been part of the national team for 4 or 5 years, he has played international titles, he is a great boxer and also the champion. Rivero has a complicated fight ahead, but he looks convinced and motivated. It can surprise ».

BILBAO

Ibon Larrinaga emphasizes that “Kerman is delighted to be fighting again in Bilbao. It has been a difficult two years due to the pandemic. He has been fortunate to be supported by DAZN and Matchroom. If it weren’t for that, with all this restrictions and capacity, the issue was complicated. He likes the idea of ​​boxing in front of his people again and defending at home what he has had to win abroad. He is very happy. Right now it is pure motivation.

When he won the title in Barcelona against Dylan Charrat just under three months ago, it was different. “Many said it was the last train from Kerman. Although I did not think it was their last great duel. It is true that the underdog consideration took pressure off him. In this case, his interior is pure motivation because it consists in defending at home what he has had to win outside. Now it’s time to show the change that is he is producing in his team, in his boxing form »Larrinaga repeats.

Like many of the fondness for boxing, Larrinaga believes that “Matchroom is right now the most cutting edge in boxing and we are going to have them in Bilbao. I would tell the fans here that something very fat is being cooked, and that whoever can not miss it ».

He concludes by emphasizing that “It will be a great evening for the boxing fans”.