Final with suspense in the great boxing evening organized by the promoter last night Matchroom in the city of Barcelona. Midway through the tenth round, a fortuitous header from the French Dylan charrat opened a gap on the eyelid of a Kerman Lejarraga that up to that moment he had been slightly superior to his rival. The Dutch referee Daniel van wiele He stopped the fight for the doctor to attend to him after seeing the blood that fell down his face and impeded his vision, and for him to evaluate the extent of the damage.

“Yes or no? You could hear Van Wiele asking, and it was no, thus ending a beautiful and tough fight, marked by its harshness. A lackluster finale to a level match between the fighter from Cannes, undefeated, and the Morga’s ‘Revolver’, that was imposed on the points (95-95, 96-94, 96-95) after the majority decision of the three judges.

Until the break, the Bilbao man had punished his opponent well, judiciously mistreating the opponent’s liver area – “you have to start with the liver and the upper, get it out of the body,” they told him in the corner -, throwing good lefts and rights , against an opponent who was not completely trusted.

At times it gave the feeling that the fight could end before time before Kerman’s greatest punishment – after a hook to the liver, the Frenchman had to desperately grab hold of Kerman and it gave the sensation that the pleasant sound of the bell saved him in a way – but Dylan proved to have more lives than a gado, in addition to being a good fitter, always well armed on the counter, always well armed, waiting for the slightest mistake by a Lejarraga who prepared very well this important night in the Catalan capital.

A reign that began to take shape in Barcelona

Barcelona is not Bilbao for Kerman Lejarraga, but Morga’s feels like home. A home to which you have a special affection. Tonight has been lived in his victory against Dylan Charrat, a triumph that places him as the new continental super welterweight monarch, a story of which he began to write the first lines on November 30, 2019, with his first victory in this new weight against the Brazilian Anderson Clayton, also at the Palau Olímpic de la Vall d’Hebron.

Lejarraga said that this was the most important fight of his life, after he even lost interest in boxing, which led him to surround himself with a new team, and for sure he showed it in the ring. Leaving the skin to conquer his third European title, the first in the super welterweight, after the two that he treasures in the welterweight, after the Cantabrian Sergio garcia will leave it vacant in May. “I wanted to go from less to more, suffer and increase the rhythm,” said Kerman when he finished with the belt, who already dreams of fighting again in his beloved Bilbao as current champion.

Previously, the Murcian Mary Romero retained the European super bantamweight title against the British Amy timlin brilliantly. That of Puerto Lumbreras was always ahead of the young woman from Manchester, That paid for the fatigue and a side cut on the eyebrow.

In the rest of previous fights Youssef Khoumaria was imposed on Vicente Martin Rodriguez to the points; Cyrus Pattinson to Dumitru Vicol by unanimous decision; Moussa Gholam to Mauro perouene by technical KO; Christopher Lorente to Anvar Salas by unanimous decision and Kiko Martinez to Jayro Duran also unanimously, in a good evening held at the Palau Olímpic de la Vall d’Hebron before 1,800 unconditional, the maximum allowed by the health authorities.

