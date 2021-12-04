Kerman Lejarraga has retained his European super welterweight title (EBU) by winning in Bilbao to british Jack flatley by KO in the ninth round.

AWESOME! 🔥 The right hand of @LejarragaKerman to become European champion again! 👑 Brutal KO to continue reigning at super welterweight! 👏 # BoxeoDAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ZTnw4VIaHz – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) December 3, 2021

The final right hand of the Spanish fighter was so devastating that Flatley was left lying on the canvas for a while. Lejarraga himself asked the doctors to quickly enter the ring to recover his rival in a Bilbao Arena surrendered to his idol.

This is boxing too! 👏 @ LejarragaKerman asking the doctor to attend Flatley, the Bilbao Arena applauding the moment he gets up after the KO ❤️ # BoxeoDAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/gamkgJpMWN – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) December 3, 2021

Kerman reaffirmed his status as a great puncher by getting his 26th victory by KO of the 34 that appears in his professional record, where only two losses appear. He did it in the stellar match of the evening held at the Bilbao Arena in front of some 4,000 spectators.

A devastating right to the face of the Briton when barely thirty seconds of that ninth ’round’ had elapsed culminated the effective task of demolishing the ‘Morga’s Revolver’, which was always superior although he had to work hard to end the fierce resistance of the fighter of Bolton.

Jack Flatley falls to the canvas after receiving a hard blow from Kerman Lejarraga

Lejarraga started aggressive. Twenty seconds from the end of the first round, he landed a clean left to his opponent’s chin that brought Flatley to the knee in anticipation of a fast-lane victory for the local idol.

However, the Englishman regained his breath in the second and managed to hit a dangerous hand that stopped the Basque onslaught. Lejarraga, always dominating the center of the ring, took distance and continued with his work of wear and tear, hammering Flatley over and over again with his left foot.

In the fourth episode came a reaction from the Englishman who was well supported by Morga’s to continue dominating and, with some caution, to increase the rhythm of his blows before an increasingly touched Flatley.

The seventh and eighth were an ordeal for the aspirant, who came to stagger before the shocking ‘knockout’ shortly after starting the ninth that sent him definitively to the canvas. Flatley who had to be treated by doctors for several minutes before hearing the verdict of the judges.

With this victory in the voluntary defense of his continental crown Lejarraga, 29, raises his record to 34 victories, 25 of them before the limit.

In the semifund of the function organized by ‘Machtroom’ Damián Biacho ‘Guinea’ retained the crown of champion of Spain of the super middleweight after defeating the Biscayan Guillermo Rivero by technical KO at the end of the eighth round and thus maintained his undefeated by raising his card to twelve wins, four of them before the limit.

It was a clear triumph for the Madrid fighter who was technically and physically superior to a brave Rivero, until tonight also undefeated, who paid for an inactivity of almost three years. Up to four times he knocked down Jero García’s pupil to getxotarra before they decided to stop the fight from his corner.

In the rest of the evening’s fights there were victories for Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso over Belgian Mohammed El Marcuochi (unanimous decision / super lightweight); England’s Campbell Hatton over Hungarian Attila Csereklye (TKO, second round / light); by Samuel Carmona on the Mexican Luis Fernando Villa Padilla (TKO, first round / fly); and Jon Jhader Obregón over Welshman Gerome Warburton (unanimous decision / middle).