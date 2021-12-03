12/04/2021

On at 00:33 CET

.

The Biscayan Kerman Lejarraga has retained his title of European champion of the EBU super welterweight after defeating Englishman Jack Flatley by KO in the ninth round, in the main event of the evening held at the Bilbao Arena before some 4,000 spectators.

A devastating right to the face of the British when they had passed barely thirty seconds of that ninth ’round’ culminated the effective task of demolition of the ‘Morga’s Revolver’, which was always superior although it had to work hard to end the fierce resistance of Bolton’s fighter.

Lejarraga started aggressive. 20 seconds from the end of the first round hit a clean left to the chin from his rival who brought Flatley to the knee in anticipation of a fast-track victory for the local idol.

Nevertheless, the Englishman got his breath back in the second and he managed to hit some dangerous hand that stopped the Basque’s onslaught. Lejarraga, always dominating the center of the ring, took distance and continued with his work of wear and tear, hammering Flatley over and over again with his left foot.

In the fourth episode there was a reaction from the Englishman who was well supported by Morga’s. to continue dominating and, with some caution, increase the rhythm of his blows before an increasingly touched Flatley.

The seventh and eighth were an ordeal for the aspirant, who came to wobble before the shocking ‘knockout’ shortly after starting the ninth, he was definitely sent to the canvas. Flatley what had to be treated by doctors for several minutes before hearing the judges’ verdict.

With this victory in the voluntary defense of its continental crown Lejarraga, 29, raises his record to 34 victories, 25 of them before the limit.

In the semi-background of the function organized by ‘Machtroom’ Damián Biacho ‘Guinea’ retained the crown of champion of Spain of the supermedium after defeating the Biscayan Guillermo Rivero by TKO at the end of the eighth round and thus kept his undefeated by raising his card of victories to twelve, four of them before the limit.

It was a clear triumph for the Madrid boxer who He was technically and physically superior to a brave Rivero, until tonight also undefeated, who paid an inactivity of almost three years. Up to four times he knocked down Jero García’s pupil to getxotarra before they decided to stop the fight from his corner.

In the rest of the fights of the evening there were victories of Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso on Belgian Mohammed El Marcuochi (unanimous decision / super lightweight); of English Campbell hatton on the Hungarian Attila Csereklye (TKO, second round / light); from Samuel Carmona on the Mexican Luis Fernando Villa Padilla (TKO, first round / fly); and Jon Jhader Obregon over Welshman Gerome Warburton (unanimous decision / middle).