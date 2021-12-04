A crossed right lifted Miribilla. Kerman Lejarraga He returned to Bilbao after more than two years without fighting in front of his audience and when the Basque knocked out, the uproar was tremendous. Morga’s Revolver, 29, It took nine rounds to take down Jack Flatley and make history. He raised his fourth European Championship (two at welterweight and two at super welterweight). He is the most awarded Basque in history, leaving behind three legends such as Paulino Uzcudun, Jose Manuel Urtáin and Agustín Senín (3).

Kerman had a match of contrasts. He showed improvements on defense, but there were some moments where he took hits that he shouldn’t have. “Work in the middle-long and if you hurt him, hit the liver and get out,” asked Ibon Larrinaga, his coach, after the fifth act. The process continues. Although the highlight is that his punch is still intact. He showed, once again, that he has a devastating jab and that is that in the first round he sat down the English with a jab. Flatley got up and made it clear that he had come to fight. He had the soul of a warrior and did not give up.

The KO in the first one would have been a great culmination to the party, but it was still work. “The plan was to go from less to more while we were demolishing him,” said the Basque at the end. It was like this. Kerman worked well in the middle-long. He hit very hard blows at all heights and took his hands off. There are improvements in his defense, but when he got into the short he received blows from the Englishman, who performs better with little space.

Lejarraga knew how to correct, return to where it hurt and continue demolishing. In the eighth he sent Flatley to the ground. He got up again and went on, but he was very touched. ANDhe KO was a matter of time and with a terrible right cross he slept. One of the completions of the year in Spain that makes it clear that he is ready for whatever comes. Rematch against Charrat? “I’m a boxer and I’ll go where they tell me“, sentenced Kerman.

Damián Biacho shines against Rivero

Damián Biacho hits Guillermo Rivero during their match. AIOL (Daily AS)

Damián Biacho retained the Spanish Super Middleweight Championship in a new exhibition. The 30-year-old from Madrid sends a message to his rivals: he’s ready to go up one more notch. He kept his belt after winning seven rounds over Guillermo Rivero, whose corner stopped the fight before starting the eighth. The Basque had crashed four times and the save is fine. The & # 39; Guinea & # 39; let Rivero enter, who pressed, but did not throw many blows. When Biacho, who went from less to more, began to get more work, he began to find clear hands. Little by little the fight was clearly deciding and the falls (third, sixth (two) and seventh) made it clear that the champion would continue with the belt.

In the previous duels, all the Spaniards won. Samuel Carmona impressed by knocking out Luis Fernando Villa in the first round, Jonathan Alonso He won the points (triple 80-72) to Mohamed El Marcouchi in a great match of ‘Maravilla’ and Jhon Jader Obregon he defeated Gerome Warburton by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-56 and 59-54), a lawsuit that confirms him as the promise that he is. What’s more, Campbell hatton knocked out Attila Csereklye in two rounds.